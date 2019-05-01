Santa Rosa walks away with a win over St. Vincent

Despite battling back with five runs in the final two innings, the St. Vincent Mustangs fell to Santa Rosa, 14-8, in a non-league baseball contest on the Panther diamond Monday afternoon.

The Panthers managed to build an insurmountable lead in the second frame with seven runs on only two hits. It was frustrating as many of the hitters were tardy on their swings at the plate.

“Too many walks,” mumbled Mustang coach Stan Switala on his way toward the third-base coaching box after the Santa Rosa assault. Four runs were forced in on two-strike walks by two St. Vincent pitchers.

The central victim in the big inning was Mustang starting pitcher Gio Antonini. While he was charged with five runs, Antonini struck out three Santa Rosa hitters.

The problem was he could not locate the plate on two-strike pitches. Antonini worked his way into strikeout counts, and he had Panther hitters swinging behind the ball only to bounce full-count offerings into the dirt to move the Panther line along.

To stop the bleeding, Switala eventually brought in reliever Joe Sartori, who got the side out but gave up back-to-back doubles to fuel the Panther rally.

Sartori gave way to sophomore Nathan Irving, who closed out the game in the late innings.

In the top of the third inning, St. Vincent came back to load the bases against left-handed Panther starter Neil Sedlick. Andrew Kohler then drilled a Sedlick pitch into center field on the line, but it was hauled down to end the threat.

Santa Rosa tacked on runs in the early innings, and led 14-3 after the Mustangs batted in the top of the fifth inning. The game continued, however, with no mercy rule in the non-league game.

The Mustangs had no quit against second Panther pitcher Neo Wagner. St. Vincent got runners on in each of the final two innings and added five runs against the Division I opponent to make the contest more competitive. St. Vincent base runners also pilfered five bases along the way to get themselves into scoring position.

Shortstop Trent Free continued to pound the ball against all opposition (.453) as he reached base four times and knocked in two runs in the seventh inning with a solid single. Free was credited with three hits on the afternoon.

The St. Vincent infield turned in the defensive play of the afternoon on a hard ground ball up the middle to Free. The smooth-fielding shortstop fed the ball to Dante Antonini, who gunned the ball to Tyler Cunha at first for a quick double play that choked off further damage in the bottom of the third inning.

Jack Hamilton, who went into the game with a batting average of .356 for the Panthers, doubled twice and knocked in two runs.

Santa Rosa improved to 13-10 overall and finished in third place in the North Bay Redwood League. The Panthers won three of their last four contests.

The St. Vincent defeat broke a 10-game win streak for the North Central League II leaders, who have only four league games remaining before North Coast Section playoffs begin. At present, St. Vincent is rated second in Division V playoff rankings by the Maxpreps website.