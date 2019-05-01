Golobic wins Sprint Car Challenge race at Petaluma Speedway

Shane Golobic had a bit of luck on his side in winning the 35-lap Sprint Car Challenge Tour, presented by Abreu Vineyards, Main Event on Saturday night at Petaluma Speedway. Piloting the Matt Wood Racing Sprinter, Golobic spent several laps chasing down Geoff Ensign, and then capitalized on the moment leader Chase Johnson hooked a rut in Turn 4 to score the $3,100 victory.

Golobic and Kalib Henry brought the field to the green flag, and Henry led a lap before Kyle Offill spun for a yellow flag. Golobic took the lead on the restart, only to surrender the position to a low pass in Turn 2 a lap later by Ensign. Ensign was doing a good job of working the lower grove, but when they hit slower traffic in Turn 2 on lap 16, Golobic motored by on the outside to take over first.

A yellow flag on Lap 30 presented Johnson an opportunity. On the restart, Johnson charged past Golobic for the lead. Things were looking good for Johnson until he hooked a rut exiting Turn 4 on the 32nd lap. This was all it took for Golobic to race by for the lead and the victory. Johnson settled for second, followed by Ensign, Henry, Tim Kaeding, Tony Gualda, Colby Copeland, Sean Becker, Kyle Hirst and Justin Sanders.

There were 27 entries for the big Sprint Car race, and the drivers qualified with their heat race groups. Ensign had the fastest overall lap on the three-eighth mile adobe oval with a quick time of 12.772. Justyn Cox was second quick at 12.810. Hirst won the first 10-lap heat race in front of Sanders. Offill won the second heat ahead of Kaeding, and the third heat win went to Willie Croft ahead of Andy Forsberg. It was Golobic holding off Becker to win the final heat. Golobic also won the six-lap Trophy Dash with Henry following in second. Cole Macedo won the 10-lap B Main ahead of Colby Johnson and Dustin Freitas.

Nick Robfogel rebounded from his bad luck in the opener by winning the 20-lap Santa Rosa Auto Body 600 Micro Main Event. In a close race to the checkered flag, Robfogel managed to hold off young Cody Gray for the impressive victory. Kyle Grissom was a close third. Justin Adiego settled for fourth, followed by Carroll Mendenhall, Sam Borland, Rob Brown, Jason McIntosh, Brian Slubik and Jenna Perkins. Robfogel won his eight-lap heat race by a comfortable margin ahead of Mendenhall, while Adiego outran Slubik to win the other heat.

Racing returns Saturday night with the PitStopUSA.com Winged 360 Sprint Cars and Wingless Spec Sprints headlining the program. Lumberjacks Restaurant Super Stocks and Jake’s Performance Hobbies Mini Stocks will also be in action.