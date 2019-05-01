An emotional victory

Petaluma rallied for a pair of runs in the final inning, and held off host Sonoma Valley, 11-9, in an emotional hitfest on Tuesday as the T-Girls continue to hang around in the Vine Valley Athletic League softball title chase.

The T-Girls went into play shorthanded as they were minus regulars Mandy and Mallory O’Keefe, who lost their father to cancer last week. Most of the girls had to play with their emotion in check; they had played for Sean O’Keefe at some point during their youth softball careers.

Petaluma varsity coach Kurt Jsstrow feared it would be extra difficult for the entire team with a different lineup against a good Sonoma club, as the Lady Dragons also remained in the VVAL title hunt with a 5-4 league record going into the game.

“It is going to be tough. We moved Kaleigh Weiand to short and Rachael Bles will pitch for us today. They can both do the job,” he said before gametime.

The T-Girls turned their hopes over to regular shortstop Bles to take a turn in the circle, and she turned in a very gritty performance in going the full seven innings against the powerful Dragon lineup.

Petaluma fell behind, 3-1, in the first inning when Sonoma ripped four solid hits off the offerings of Bles. A clutch RBI single by Abby Alcayaga gave Sonoma the lead.

It later appeared that no lead would be enough, however. The teams combined for 32 hits on the afternoon, and Petaluma took a 6-3 lead on a long fly ball home run over the center-field fence struck by catcher Emma Weiand. Weiand wound up with three hits and five RBIs.

Sonoma would not go away, however, as it delighted a Senior Day crowd by battling back to knot the contest at 9-9 with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. A couple of hits off the tiring Bles and two wild pitches finally tied things. The final run came when Kaliyah Hensic slid under a swipe tag of Bles at home plate.

The game remained tied until the final plate appearance by the T-Girls. Teresa McGaughey, who filled in nicely at second base, got the rally started by reaching first base on a walk from second Dragon pitcher Jordan Chioti. It was the second time McGaughey reached base in the game after previously knocking in a pair of runs with a single.

Bles then singled and both runners were advanced by the third successful sacrifice bunt by shortstop Kaleigh Weiand.

Clutch-hitting catcher Emma Weiand then ripped the ball into left field to plate the eventual winning run. She was followed to the plate by Indya Smith, who drove in her third key run of the contest with a single into the outfield.

The two runs would hold up as Bles dug deep and retired the side in order, including two strikeouts. Bles had nine strikeouts for the afternoon and recorded the well-earned victory.

Petaluma out-hit the Dragons, 19-13, paced by Smith, Bles and Emma Weiand, who ended up with three hits each.

Alcayaga reached base four times on three hits and a walk for the Lady Dagons, who fell to 5-5 in league play. Kennedy Midgley also had three hits for the Dragons.

Petaluma improved to 5-3 in league play and 13-5 overall.