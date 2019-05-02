Bles and Smith power T-Girls to win over Casa Grande

Senior Indya Smith and sophomore Rachael Bles matched power performances Wednesday afternoon, belting Petaluma High’s softball T-Girls to an 8-4 victory over rival Casa Grande.

Bles hit the first pitch of the game over Casa’s mesh left-field fence. In the next inning, she went deep on a 3-2 pitch in the same direction.

Not to be outdone, the left-swinging Smith sent a drive over the right-center field fence in the first inning and went out more to straight-away center in the fifth.

Adding even more similarities to their heroics, Bles was accorded the honor of an intentional walk in the fourth and Smith was purposely bypassed in the sixth.

To cap it all off, both contributed outstanding defensive plays. Pitcher Bles turned a diving grab of a mini pop-up into a double play in the fourth inning and Smith made a running over-the-shoulder grab of a long fly into center field in the fifth.

Bles provided the extra benefit of being the winning pitcher, gutting out a second straight seven-inning effort.

Fueled by the knowledge that the T-Girls only other pitcher, Mandy O’Keefe, was unavailable as she mourned the tragic loss of her father to cancer, Bles followed up a 100-plus pitch 11-9 win over Sonoma Valley just the day before by holding the hard-hitting Lady Gauchos to nine hits, with four coming in a too-late, two-run sixth-inning rally.

The win comes in the midst of a grueling run to the season’s finish for the T-Girls who are playing six games in eight days in pursuit of the Vine Valley Athletic League championship.

They have already won two of those games, beating Sonoma Valley and Casa Grande. Still ahead are Justin-Siena in a final home game today, at Rancho Cotate in a non-league game on Friday, at American Canyon on May 6 and a final regular-season game at Vintage on May 7.

As of this morning, four teams — Napa, American Canyon, Vintage and Petaluma — each have three league losses. The T-Girls at 6-3 are a half game behind the others who each have seven wins.

But the game, indeed the drive for the title, is far from the T-Girls minds as they play in the shadow of the loss of Sean O’Keefe, father of their teammates, Mandy and Mallory O’Keefe, and a man who coached many of the Petaluma and Casa Grande players during their softball formative years on Petaluma Girls Softball Association and Steal Breeze youth teams.

“The championship was not even on our minds,” said Bles. “I told Mandy before the Sonoma game, I was pitching for her.”

“Everybody is sticking together and playing for each other,” Smith agreed.

They also agreed that both having big games on the same afternoon was no happenstance. “We push each other to be better,” explained Smith.

Both teams met at home plate for hugs and condolences prior to the start of the game and players from both sides wore orange socks (the symbol of rectal cancer awareness) sticked with the notation “We miss you.”

Petaluma coach Kurt Jastrow said he was not surprised that the T-Girls have continued to compete hard through their grief. “These girls do not give up,” he said. “They compete.”

The same could be said of Casa Grande’s host Lady Gauchos who spent the game pursuing the T-Girls.

It was a long pursuit after Bles and smith hit their first-inning homers and Bles followed with a two-run shot in the second.

Still, it was a pursuit the Lady Gauchos never gave up on.

Casa shortstop Mo Lynch lauched a bomb of her own for the first Casa hit and two runs in the third inning, but Bles, backed by solid defense, especially from the left side of her infield with Logan Pomi at third and Kakeigh Weiand at short, shut the door until she obviously tired in the sixth.