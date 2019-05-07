Best women bowlers at Double Decker Lanes

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
May 6, 2019, 6:51PM

The Professional Women’s Bowling Association brings top professional bowling to Double Decker Lanes in Rohnert Park May 30 through June 1.

This will be the fourth consecutive season the tour has stopped at Double Decker Lanes.

Among the top pros expected to participate are defending champion Shannon O’Keefe of Shiloh, Ill., the reigning PWBA player of the year, and Jordan Richard of Tecumseh. Mich., the current Rookie of the Year.

On June 1 there will be an opportunity for the public to “Bowl with the Pros.”

