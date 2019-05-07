JJ SAYS: T-Girls playing for more than a title

One of my favorite songs is “Reverend Mr. Black.” The chorus is “You’ve got to walk that lonesome valley. You have to walk it by yourself. No one else can walk it for you. You have to walk it by yourself.”

That, of course, is as true as high taxes, but the good news is that those of us who have lost loved ones know we don’t have to walk through the dark valley of grief alone.

So it is that the Petaluma High School softball players and especially the O’Keefe family, know that they are not alone, and that the most important help comes from their teammates.

For those who don’t know, Sean O’Keefe a much loved and respected youth softball coach, passed away recently leaving his wife, Carol, and three daughters, one in college and two currently playing on the Petaluma High School softball team.

Sean O’Keefe is one of the youth coaches who laid the foundation for the area’s phenomenal softball success by teaching the young athletes the fundamentals and instilling in them a love for the game.

His loss hurts.

The tragedy also comes at a time when the Petaluma High School softball team is playing for the first-ever Vine Valley Athletic League chmapionship.

Going into this week’s play, Petaluma trailed Napa and Vintage by just a half game in the VVAL standings, with the T-Girls behind only because they had played one less game than the Napa schools.

Ordinarily, a final week’s drive for a league championship would be huge for players, family and fans. This is not an ordinary year. The players are dealing with something much more important and much more serious than a sports championship.

They are dealing with life, death, loss and heartbreak.

“We weren’t even thinking about championships,” said pitcher Rachel Bles after the T-Girls had won their first two games following the passing of the youth coach.

It is not that they weren’t thinking about winning. It is just that they weren’t thing about winning for the sake of winning. They were thinking about winning for one another. They were thinking about winning for Mallory and Mandy and the entire O’Keefe family.

“We’re all sticking together and playing for each other,” explained senior outfielder Indya Smith.

In times of loss, we all mouth the words, “Is there anything I can do?” knowing full well there just isn’t much we can do or say that will ease the pain of loss.

Playing hard, using the skills and the attitudes that O’Keefe helped instill in them is something they can do — not for a pennant or for a spot in the standings, but for one another.

If there is a pennant in the T-Girls future, years from now it will hang in the Petaluma gym, another chapter in the tradition that is Petaluma High School sports.

But, win or lose, the young athletes who played so hard will remember this spring as one of loss and one of bonding.

They will remember it as one of playing for more than a championship — one of playing for one another.

