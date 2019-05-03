Wolbert pitches Petaluma to big baseball win

The Petaluma High School baseball team continued hot Wednesday night as it battles to stay in the hunt for the first Vine Valley Athletic League championship.

The Trojans won their third game in a row, beating Sonoma Valley in the Dragons’ home lair at Arnold Field, 6-2.

The result left both Petaluma and Sonoma Valley with three losses. Sonoma still leads the Trojans by a half game with a 7-3 record to 6-3 for the Petalumans. Vintage (6-4), Casa Grande (5-4) and American Canyon (4-4) are all still in the hunt with four losses each,

Petaluma has a final regular-season home game against Justin-Siena Friday, a non-league game at Bella Vista in Fair Oaks on Saturday and two big ones to finish out at Casa Grande next Tuesday and Vintage on Wednesday.

Mark Wolbert did the job for the Trojans against Sonoma, limiting the hard-hitting Dragons to just five hits through six innnings. He walked only one, and struck out six.

By the time Sonoma got to him for two runs in the last of the sixth inning, Petaluma had already put its six runs on the books, giving its pitcher breathing room with three runs in the top of the sixth.

Julian Garraham pitched a perfect seventh to finish out the win.

Petaluma continued its recent binge of team hitting with 13 hits off a trio of Sonoma Valley pitchers.

Sam Brown, Mike Inglin, Sam jacobs, Joe Brown, Jack Gallagher and Wolbert had two hits each for Petaluma.