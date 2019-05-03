Gauchos remain in baseball title hunt

Mario Taormina wasn’t perfect, but he was very important for the Casa Grande baseball team Monday afternoon, pitching the Gauchos to a 9-4 Vine Valley Athletic League win over Vintage.

The win not only improved Casa Grande’s chances for a post-season North Coast Section playoff, but kept alive its hopes of a share of the first VVAL baseball championship. Casa Grande is now 10-10 on the season and 5-4 in league play.

Currently, Sonoma Valley is a half step ahead of Petaluma with a 7-3 mark compared to 6-3 for the Trojans. Right behind are Vintage and Casa, both 6-4, with American Canyon at 4-4 with make-up games to play.

Taormina, who has a no-hit win over Petaluma on his resume this season, was big again when his team needed him, holding the title-contending Crushers to five hits in six innings. He gave up two runs, only one earned, didn’t walk a batter and struck out four.

Two of the Crusher runs came in the first inning, but Taormina then blanked them through the sixth.

Kobe Krnaich had some trouble putting the Crushers away in the seventh, giving up two runs on three hits and two walks before shutting the door.

Casa Grande did most of its damage in the third inning when it poured seven runs across the plate. Noarh Bailey started the scoring binge by driving in Nick Orella from second base with a ground-rule double. Orella was on base via a walk and had moved to second when Connor Klemenok was hit by a pitch.

A Joe Lampe walk loaded the bases for Cole Santander’s two-run single. Kyle Taylor followed with a two-out single to score another run. Cole Shimek’s single set the state for Orella’s bases-clearing double.

Casa Grande had 10 hits in the game, with Bailey, Santander and Elijah Waltz collecting two apiece.

Perhaps the biggest regular-season game of the year looms large on the Casa agenda Tuesday when it hosts Petaluma in a make up of a game that was rained out earlier in the season.

The Gauchos close out the regular season Wednesday at Napa and Friday at American Canyon.