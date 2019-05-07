Casa Grande sweeps VVAL track titles

Casa Grande’s high-stepping and high-flying Gauchos swept to the first Vine Valley Athletic League track championships Friday at American Canyon High School.

Casa Grande dominated the boys competition, totaling 128 points to 91.5 for American Canyon, 88 for Justin-Siena, 74 for Vintage, 71 for Napa, 27 for Sonoma Valley and 21.5 for Petaluma.

The Casa girls pulled out the championship in a close competition with Napa, totaling 114 points to 109 for Napa, 85.5 for Petaluma, 71.5 for Vintage, 69 for Justin-Siena, 38 for American Canyon and 16 for Sonoma Valley.

Petaluma High high senior Sydney Dennis had a phenomenal meet, winning four events, all in league best times or distances.

The top four finishers in each event qualified for next weekend’s North Coast Section Redwood Empire Championships at Maria Carrillo.

Boys

Casa Grande’s boys showed speed short and long, augmented by muscle in the field events.

Mathew Mason provided the speed, winning the 100 meters in 11.17 and coming back to take second in the 200 in 22.46.

Jalyon Love and Nathan Hale both qualified for advancement in the 400 with Love second at 50.21 and Hale fourth at 54.73.

Casa’s Logan Moon ran 1:55.94 to win the 800.

Longer, Casa Grande’s sophomore Hite brothers shined with Owen second and William third in the 1600 in 4:22.06 and 4:26.60 and Owen first in the 3200 9:47.40 and William second (9:54.25).

Casa Grande’s 4x400 relay team of Matthew Giroux, Moon, Mason and Love ran the 39th best all time in the Empire to win in 3:25.46

The Gaucho 4x100 team of Cole Kuper, Mason, John Paul Tangonan and Love finished second behind Justin-Siena.

The Petaluma team of Dvon Hong, Hale, jack Sullivan and Ryan Casiglia was fourth in 45.41.

Petaluma’s Anthony Moeckel went 48-feet, 10 1/2 inches to finish second in the triple jump.

Casa’s Tangonan qualified for advancement, finishing fourth in the long jump at 19 feet, 7 3/4 inches.

Muscle for the Casa Grande victory was provided by Alexander Azanon who swept the throwing events, winning the shot at 44-feet, 11 inches and the discus at 131 feet, 9 inches.

Girls

Casa Grande needed every point it could muster to win the girls championship, and received enough extra efforts to hold off a talented Napa team.

Dennis was a one woman gang for Petaluma’s Trojans.

In a long day of super effort, she won the long jump at 16 feet, 10 inches and the triple jump at 36 feet 10 inches.

On the track, she ran 15.32 in the 100-meter hurdles and 49.46 in the 300s. Her 100-meter time was the 21st best ever in the Redwood Empire.

Petaluma also made its mark in the sprints, with Cali Sullivan taking the 100 in 12.99 and teammate Courtney Bell third in the 200 in 27.72.

Casa Grande’s Lauren Doran was second in the 100 in 13.11, followed by teammate Maya Tiu in 18.11.

Sullivan ran 1:01.67 to take third in the 400.

Casa Grande’s Emma Baswell was a key point earner for the Gauchos in the distance events, finishing second in the 1600 (5:39.55) and the 3200 (12:40.17).

Her teammate, Celeste Chavez-Hernandez, was third in the 3200, running 13:07.87.

Casa Grande’s 4x100 replay team of Perla Perez, Tiu, Melton and Lauren Doran won in 50.16, with the Petaluma team of Miranna Lindberg, Sullivan, Bell and Katrina Rodriguez third in 51.93.