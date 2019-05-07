Credo upsets SV girls to gain tie at top

For the second consecutive season, top-ranked St. Vincent dropped a surprising softball contest to upstart Credo. This time it was a 10-9 heartbreaker as the Lady Mustangs kicked the game away with a bundle of defensive miscues.

With the victory on the Rancho Cotate High diamond, the hard-hitting Gryphon moved into a first place tie with St. Vincent in the North Central League II standings as both teams now stand at 4-1. The two squads are not scheduled face each other again inthe regular season.

Six errors by the normally efficient Mustangs made the difference in this one.

Three came in the bottom of the fifth inning when Credo scored the go-ahead runswithout benefit of a hit against relief pitcher Sully Henry. Henry, the most reliable St. Vincent player all season, dropped a fly ball back to the rubber that would have ended the rally.

The Mustangs came from behind to score five runs on five hits in the top of the third inning to take a short-lived 6-3 lead. RBI hits by Abby Chamberlain and Alexandra Saisi gave starting pitcher Sophia Skubic the lead, but the freshman hurler could not keep Credo off the scoreboard.

The defending Division V runner-up Mustangs came back three times in the

contest, but finally fell short in the final frame when Alexandra Ditizio hit a soft infield fly ball for the final out. Two runners were set to move on contact with Saisi carrying the tying run at second base.

It wasn’t to be, however, and the Credo celebration began. The Gryphon now

have won six of their last nine games with only Tomales left on its schedule.

The player of the contest was junior catcher Julia Anderson of Credo. She ripped a three-run homer over the center field fence in her first at bat, and wound up reaching base four times.