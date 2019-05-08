One run hurts T-Girl softball team

American Canyon dealt a crippling blow to the first place hopes of the visiting Petaluma T-Girls by taking a nerve-racking 1-0 softball win on a chilly Monday afternoon on the campus diamond of the Lady Wolves.

Once again, it was the brilliant pitching of American Canyon senior hurler Lisa Bolton who turned away the frustrated T-Girl batters. It was the second consecutive shutout for Bolton over Petaluma as she has now gone 14 innings not yielding a run to the normally hard hitting T-Girls.

This time it was another quickly pitched gem as she allowed only four hits.

After posing mild threats on the afternoon, Petaluma finally got a golden opportunity in the top of the sixth inning.

Trailing, 1-0, the T-Girls opened the frame with a solid ground ball single up the middle by pitcher Rachael Bles.

Bles was advanced to second base on a bunt by Kaleigh Weiand that was mishandled when two American Canyon players collided and the ball bounced into fair territory.

Third-slot hitter Emma Wiand then was nicked by a Bolton fastball on an inside pitch, and the stage was set for a Petaluma rally. It never developed.

Reliable cleanup hitter Indya Smith took a futile swing and miss at a ball on the fists, and out No. 1 was recorded.

On the next pitch, a quick throw from the American Canyon catcher nailed Weiand at first base, and the potential rally began to take grim tone.

Mandy O’Keefe then battled Bolton in a seven-pitch plate appearance, but finally went down swinging, and the Petaluma hopes were dashed.

Bolton got even stronger in the final inning, retiring the T-Girls on six pitches.

The final hitter of the game fanned to make eight strikeouts for the hard-throwing senior.

The victory by the Lady Wolves gives the two teams identical Vine Valley League records of 7-4, and both trail league-leading Napa and Vintage by one full game.

“The only chance we have for a tie for first place is a win over Vintage. and for Casa Grande to beat Napa,” said Petaluma coach Kurt Jastrow. “That will be difficult, but possible.”

The contests were to be played only a few city blocks apart on

Tuesday in the final regularly scheduled games of the season.

Results were not available at press time.

The only run in the crucial game for American Canyon came in the bottom of the fifth inning. With runners on first and second, Petaluma right fielder Smith

seemingly took away a big threat by gunning down a runner at third base on a ball that dropped in and created a little confusion.

With two outs, however, junior catcher Katherine Montuya hit a clean single to left field to drive home the run that held up the rest of the contest.

Petaluma was not without some great defense in back of hard-luck losing pitcher Bles. In the first inning after the first two American Canyon batters reached, the lead runner took off for third base. A quick toss to third baseman Logan Pomi nailed the runner by a big margin, and it followed by a pin-point throw to second to get the trail runner. It was excellent execution.

In the second inning, Emma Weiand picked off a runner at first base while the American Canyon coach was focusing on her score book.

Freshman Karli Berncich stroked a double into left field in the fifth inning, but was stranded when the final two Petaluma batters fanned.

Shortstop Mandy O’Keefe handled six plays in the field without a miscue for Petaluma.