NASCAR legends on hand for big Cup Series race

Three NASCAR legends will be at the Sonoma Raceway on June 23 to help celebrate the raceway’s 50th anniversary during the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

Ernie Irvan, Richard Childress and Hershel McGriff will be the featured guests during the pre-race Legends Chat, which will serve as the centerpiece of the Pre-Race Show Powered by Friedman’s Home Improvement just hours before the green flag falls on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series main event.

As an additional element of its 50th anniversary celebration, Sonoma Raceway will return to its historic 12-turn, 2.52-mile road-course layout for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR weekend. The full track layout, which was originally unveiled when the raceway opened in 1968, incorporates the raceway’s signature sweeping downhill corner known as “The Carousel.”

The Pre-Race Show Powered by Friedman’s Home Improvement will also feature the popular Patriots Jet Team six-jet air show, an aerial stunt performance by Brad Wursten, skydivers, driver introductions and a dynamic anthem flyover by F-15s from the Oregon National Guard.