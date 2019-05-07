NASCAR legends on hand for big Cup Series race

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
May 7, 2019, 10:43AM
Updated 16 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Three NASCAR legends will be at the Sonoma Raceway on June 23 to help celebrate the raceway’s 50th anniversary during the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

Ernie Irvan, Richard Childress and Hershel McGriff will be the featured guests during the pre-race Legends Chat, which will serve as the centerpiece of the Pre-Race Show Powered by Friedman’s Home Improvement just hours before the green flag falls on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series main event.

As an additional element of its 50th anniversary celebration, Sonoma Raceway will return to its historic 12-turn, 2.52-mile road-course layout for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR weekend. The full track layout, which was originally unveiled when the raceway opened in 1968, incorporates the raceway’s signature sweeping downhill corner known as “The Carousel.”

The Pre-Race Show Powered by Friedman’s Home Improvement will also feature the popular Patriots Jet Team six-jet air show, an aerial stunt performance by Brad Wursten, skydivers, driver introductions and a dynamic anthem flyover by F-15s from the Oregon National Guard.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine