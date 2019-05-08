Trojans shock Division 1 powere Bella Vista

The Petaluma High School baseball team took care of business against Justin-Siena on Friday evening, but it was a win over Bella Vista in Fair Oaks on Saturday that had the Trojans excited.

In the midst of a fight for the first Vine Valley Athletic League baseball pennant, the Trojans needed their 10-4 victory over league-winless Justin-Siena to keep pace with leader Sonoma Valley.

Once that was done, Petaluma moved on to Bella Vista to take on the Division 1 Broncos in a non-league contest. Bella Vista was 20-5-1 going into the game.

Things were moving along pretty much as expected until Petaluma exploded for six runs in the sixth inning and won, 9-7, on a massive home run by Jack Gallagher in the top of the seventh inning.

That drive put Petaluma in front 9-4, and they held on despite a final three-run comeback attempt by the Broncos in the bottom of the inning.

Key hit for Petaluma in the sixth inning off one of Bella Vista’s best pitchers was a bases-loaded triple by Mario Zarco.

What would stand as the winning runs were driven home by Gallagher who hit a monstrous two-run home run.

Petaluma had 11 hits in the game, with Gallagher going 3-for-4, with three runs scored in addition to the two he drove home with his blast. Sam Brown and Zarco each had two hits for the Trojans.

Gavin Ochoa, Dan O’Hagan and Zarco handled the pitching for the Trojans with Ochoa getting the win.

Game goes on

Despite a chill wind and lengthy contest, no one seemed to want the Friday VVAL game against Justin-Siena to end.

Petaluma had apparently finished the game with two runs in the fifth inning for a 10-0 lead that, according to league rules, would have ended the affair.

Justin-Siena, however, wanted to play on, and the Trojans agreed. The extension did little but change the final score.

The visiting Braves got on a roll in the sixth inning, scoring four times, making the final tally, 10-4.

Petaluma pitcher Julian Garrahan controlled the Braves for four excellently thrown innings on Petaluma’s Senior Night. He allowed just one hit and two walks while striking out three.

Garrett Gehring put the Braves down in order in the top of the fifth, and when Petaluma scored two runs in the bottom of the inning for its 10-run advantage,it appeared over.

But Justin-Siena coaches and players asked to play on, and made the most of the extra at bats, working Ghering over for four runs on three hits and a pair of walks. Highlight of the game came in the Petalouma fifth when Sam Brown, swining from the left side, unloaded on a pitch from the Braves’ Maxx Castellucci and soared it not only over the right-field fence, but over the trees beyond the fence and over Webster Street.

The drive capped a nine-hit Petaluma game that featured two hits each from Gallagher and the bat-hot Garret Lewis.