It isn’t easy, but Casw wins both NCS games

After running roughshod over the Vine Valley Athletic League, the Casa Grande lacrosse teams stepped into another world and proved they could compete with the elite Tuesday night.

Both the Casa Grande boys and girls teams made successful starts in the North Coast Section playoffs. Playing in Division 1, the Casa boys rallied to defeat Amador Valley, 9-5, while the girls, in Division 11, scored in the final three seconds to shock Head Royce, 14-13. The game were part of a playoff doubleheader played on the Casa Grande field.

Both Casa teams now travel to play second-round games Thursday, with the girls going to Piedmont, while the boys travel to Larkspur to play Redwood. The boys play at 3:30 in the afternoon, while the girls have a night match beginning at 7 o’clock.

Girls

The Casa Grande girls started the playoffs with a breath grabber, using Trinity Merwin’s goal as time was blinking away for their comeback victory.

The last goal culminated a magnificent game for Merwin who scored eight goals in the game and, at times, was unstoppable.

It also came four minutes after she was smashed in the face, suffering a bloody nose and cut lip.

As the Casa Grande trainer worked to repair the damage, the Gauchos called time out to give the sophomore time to stop bleeding.

Once back on the field, Merwin again took charge, tying the game at 13-13 two minutes from the finish and scoring the game-winner as time was expiring.

While Merwin was dynamic, she had plenty of help as Casa Grande rallied from a 7-4 halftime deficit.

Six other Gauchos scored with Anaka Estrella scoring two goals and Taylor Pieri, Megan Mainaris, Sophia Gardia, Sarai Zaragoza and Karli Gibbs one each.

Goalie Ashley Bosch had eight saves with many coming at crucial times during the final four hair-lifting minutes.

“We were able to force turnovers, not only on defense, but on the attack end and that was really important,” Casa Coach Bob Merwin pointed out. “The difference was ground balls we had 37 to their 15.”

Led by four goals from Essie Atherton, Head Royce led most of the game until Merwin stopped the bleeding.

Boys

The Casa Grande boys, with 22 straight wins without a defeat going into its game against Amador Valley, were shocked to find themselves trailing, 3-0, five minutes into the contest.

“It was one of the few times we have faced some adversity,” noted Casa Grande coach Ben Hewitt. “It might have been the best thing that could have happened. Ultimately, it made us play better.”

By the end of the half, Casa Grande had tied the score at 4-4. Early in the second half team leaders Ian McKissick and Josh Garcia scored unassisted goals to give Casa a 6-4 lead it held to the end.

The clincher came with about seven minutes to play when the Gauchos were hit with 2 1/2 minutes of penalties.

Playing a man down, McKissick took charge, scoring two unassisted goals as the Casa lead climbed to 9-5.

“That was huge,” said Hewitt. “To be playing a man down for 2 1/2 minutes, and then score was a pivotal point in the game.”

A key for the Gauchos was the outstanding play of goalie Peter Marston who turned away several almost point-blank shots from increasingly frustrated Amador Valley attackers.