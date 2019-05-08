Casa’s Mario Taormina and Petaluma’s Sam Brown clash in pitchers’ duel

One pitcher gave up two runs before his team ever got to bat, and the other yielded five runs in one inning, and yet Tuesday night’s big showdown baseball game between rivals Casa Grande and Petaluma was an excellently played pitchers’ duel.

The ultimate difference was a bases-clearing double by Nick Taormina that keyed a five-run Casa second inning and a 5-2 victory over the Trojans.

That inning was the only blemish on Petaluma pitcher Sam Brown’s record as he sat the Gauchos down in order in each of his other four innings.

Brown finished by allowing just three hits, two walks and a hit batter — all coming in the Trojan disastrous second inning. He had eight strikeouts in five innings.

The Trojan problem was that Casa Grande pitcher Mario Taormina was even more efficient, and his one bad inning wasn’t as hurting as was Brown and the Trojans’.

Taormina breezed through the entire seven innings, allowing just four hits with three walks and six strikeouts.

Both pitchers were back by outstanding defense, with no errors from either side.

That Taormina would be around for the seventh inning seemed problematic the way things started with the first three Petaluma batters reaching base on a single by Mark Wolbert and back-to-back walks to load the bases.

Considering the situation, Taormina was fortunate to get out of the inning with only two Petaluma runs scoring. Those both came on a one-out single by Mario Zarco.

The Casa pitcher escaped further damages on a grounder to second and a strikeout.

“He’s got grit,” Casa Grande coach Chad Fillinger said of his pitcher. “He used 34 pitches in that first inning, but was really efficient the rest of the way.

“You have to give Taormina credit, both pitchers pitched great,” said Petaluma coach Jim Selvitella .”

Brown, who was ahead of the Casa batters most of the afternoon, inexplicably, and temporarily, lost command in the decisive second innning.

He walked Elijah Waltz and then gave up his first hit, a line-shot double down the left-field line by Kyle Taylor. A hit batter loaded the bases. One run scored on a wild pitch and Cole Shimek drove home the game-tying run with a single.

After a walk to Noah Bailey re-loaded the bags, Nick Taormina unloaded them all with a shot into the gap between Petaluma’s center and right fielders.

When the running stopped, the Gauchos had three more runs, a 5-2 lead and were on their way to a very big win.

The inning ended with the aggressive Taormina thrown out at third trying for one base too many.

After that, there was nothing more for the Gauchos as Brown returned to being Brown, retiring nine straight Gauchos and Julian Garrahan came on for a perfect sixth.

Mario Taormina got out of a two-runner situation in the sixth with a strikeout and Casa ended things in classy fashion in the seventh with a double play from shortstop Joe Lampe to first baseman Taylor.

The Casa Grande win assured Sonoma Valley of a certain tie for the first Vine Valley Athletic League title.

Going into league games on Wednesday, Sonoma Valley stood at 8-3 in league, with Petaluma and American Canyon at 7-4 and Casa Grande at 6-4.

Sonoma Valley and Petaluma were to finish the regular season on Wednesday with Sonoma Valley at Justin Siena and Petaluma at Vintage. Casa Grande plays at Napa, but still has a make-up date at American Canyon on Friday.

Results of those games were not available at press time.