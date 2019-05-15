Nothin’ but Net at two locations

The camp that helped hone the skills of the fathers and mothers of many of today’s young basketball players will be back for a 35th season this spring.

Nothin’ But Net, led by former Petaluma High girls basketball coach Doug Johnson and former Petaluma boys coach Eric Hoppes, will return with two sessions.

This year’s camps will be held at Kenilworth and Petaluma junior high schools.

The individual skills camps for girls and boys will be held in the Kenilworth gym, with the girls camp running from June 10-14 and the boys camp from June 17-21. The skills camp is for players in grades third through eighth.

The camps feature 30 hours of instruction, a camp T-shirt, a camp basketball, camp awards, a written evaluation, individual competition, position drills and fundamentals reinforcement.

The competition camp for both boys and girls going into grades fifth through ninth will be held July 8-12 in the Petaluma Junior High gym.

The camp features 30 hours of instruction and games, a camp reversible jersey, camp award, a written evaluation, individual competition, team competition, fundamentals reinforcement and position and team drills.

Instruction in both camps will be by local coaches and area high school players. For more information, visit the website at nothin-but-net.org or contact Hoppes at ehcoach13@yahoo.com or by phone at 766-9963.

Cougar camp

Rancho Cotate head boys basketball coach Mike Washington will hold a Cougar Summer Basketball Camp from June 3 through June 7.

The camp will runs from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day in the Rancho Cotate gym. The camp is for all boys and girls in fourth through eighth grades. The camp will focus on fundamentals, improvement and having fun.

For more information, email: RCHSBASKETBALL@gmail.com