Petaluma earns share of VVAL title

Petaluma closed out the regular baseball season with a clutch 5-2 win over Vintage in Napa on Wednesday to earn a share of the Vine Valley Athletic League title.

The Trojan victory, coupled with a surprising Sonoma Valley defeat at the hands of Justin Siena, created a tie at the top of the standings with both clubs standing at 8-4.

Another team will join the logjam after Friday afternoon when Casa Grande

travels to American Canyon to meet the dangerous Wolves. Both teams stand at 7-4 in league play.

Division II playoff action in the North Coast Section will begin on Wednesday. Brackets will be selected on Sunday.

Petaluma jumped in front of Vintage in a big hurry with a run in the first frame, and the Trojans led the rest of the way behind the efficient slants of lefty Mark Wolbert. Wolbert had everything going with an accurate fast ball low in the zone mixed with a sharp-breaking curveball. He didn’t walk a batter and faced the minimum of hitters in three innings.

The Trojans broke open a tight 2-1 game with three insurance runs in the top of

the sixth inning.

Zack Clark led off the frame with a single. Clark was a pest on the basepaths all

afternoon, and continued to torment the Crushers by stealing second base. Two

pitches later, he got a good jump and slid under the tag at third base. It was his

fourth theft of the game.

Clark scampered home on a short wild pitch and got a happy reception from coach JIm Selvitella and the rest of the Trojans.

Two batters later, Garrett Lewis found a pitch up in the zone and he ripped one over the left field fence for a couple more runs and some needed insurance for Wolbert.

Mario Zarco came in from left field to close out the contest in the final inning, retiring the side in order.

Zarco had a solid game all around for the Trojans, singling in a run in the third inning and running down a couple of difficult fly balls to back Wolbert in the

first frame.

Vintage (6-6) was held in check on its Senior Day by Wolbert who yielded only one

earned run when cleanup hitter Eli Wood found the open spaces with a run-producing double.

Clark, Jack Gallagher, and Sammy Brown each had two hits for the Trojans who finished the year solidly in league with four wins in five tries. Gallagher improved his batting average to .392 along the way. Wolbert also chipped in with a ringing double to the fence in right field to open the game.

It was another late season solid start for Wolbert who emerged from the game by

lowering his earned run average to 3.39.

The Trojans are rated fifth in the current North Coast Section rankings in

Division II. Petaluma finished at 14-10 for the regular season.

Wood had two hits for Vintage.