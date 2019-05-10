Lacrosse season ends for Casa Grande

Excellent seasons came to an end for both the Casa Grande boys and girls lacrosse teams Thursday when both were beaten in the second round of the North Coast Section playoffs.

The Casa Grande boys suffered a heart-breaking 11-10 loss to Redwood in Larkspur, while the Girls were beaten at Piedmont, 20-8.

BOYS

The loss for the Gaucho boys was the only one of a spectacular 23-1 season that included the Vine Valley Athletic League championship and follow-up VVAL Tournament title.

Three major penalties led to Casa Grande playing a man down for most of the game’s final eight minutes, and Redwood coming back from a 9-5 deficit.

The Casa Grande season finally came down to the final 30 seconds when Gaucho leader Ian McKissick scored to tie the game, 10-10, only to have Redwood score off a loose ball in front of the Casa goal with only 10 seconds remaining.

The loss followed a first round 9-5 Casa win over Amador Valley.

GIRLS

The Casa Grande girls ran into a buzz saw at Piedmont against the No. 1 seed Piedmont Highlanders (18-2 on the season).

Casa Grande finished 17-7, but swept undefeated to the VVAL championship and also won the post-season VVAL Tournament.

Casa Grande advanced to the NCS quarterfinals with a thrilling 14-13 win over Head Royce in the first round.