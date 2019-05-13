Hit-happy Gauchos claim share of VVAL title

Casa Grande earned its share of the championship in decisive fashion Friday afternoon in American Canyon, rolling over the host Wolves, 9-3.

The game made up in importance what it lacked in drama. Both teams went into the game with 7-4 Vine Valley Athletic League records. The prognosis was clear — the winner would tie Petaluma and Casa Grande for the championship. The loser would finish in fourth place.

After the first innning, the winner was pretty clear. Casa’s Gauchos scored five runs before the Wolves were authorized to bat and never came close to trailing.

Not that it was all easy.

Jake McCoy started on the mound and was more effective than overpowering, keeping the Wolves off balance and hitting pop-ups and routine fly balls into the spacious American Canyon outfield.

McCoy allowed just two hits and two runs, only one earned, along with two walks. He struck out one.

Lefty Chris Sanchez studdered with his control over the final three innings, walking five. However, he managed to hold American Canyon to just one run, largely four strikeouts, the last one coming to end the game, leaving the bases stacked with Wolves.

By then, things were pretty much academic. In fact, they were pretty much a situation of tallying Casa Grande’s hits and runs after the first five Gaucho batters stepped to the play and Joe Lampe singled, Nick Taormina singled, Noah Bailey singled, Cole Santander doubled and Elijah Waltz doubled.

Before American Canyon could find closure on a 10-batter inning, Kyle Taylor had walked, Cole Shimek had singled and Connor Klemenok had bombed a long sacrifice fly.

A succession of four other American player kept the Gauchos contained if not controlled the rest of the game,

A run scored for Casa in the fourth on a dropped fly ball and a booted infield grounder. Aggressive Casa baserunning mingled with a double by Bailey, a sinle by Nick Orella, two walks and a pair of wild pitches.

Meanwhile, American Canyon crowded he bases on a conglomeration of a few hits, too many walks and a couple shaky Casa Grande fielding play.

One Wolf run scored in the third on a single that suddenly jumped into the face of shortstop Lampe, one in the fourth on their best-hit ball of the game, a double down the left-field line by Nate Countourious and one in the seventh on a single by Jordan Fisher and a double by Tyree Reed.

That final frame seemed to drag through time, but when Sanchez finally whiffed Countourious, the VVAL pennant was well worth the wait.

On May 27 Casa Grande, after losing five of seven games in two high-powered tournaments, the Boras Classic and Elite 8, the Gauchos were 9-10, and facing a scramble to qualify for NCS.

“We became a team,” said Casa Grande coach Chad Filinger. “We started playing our best baseball at just the right time.”

Casa won five of its last six regular-season game and its final five VVAL games. As the top contenders faltered, the Gauchos kept charging and when the sun began to fall over American Canyon, that hoisted a championship pennant.

Casa Grande had 14 hits in the contest, with Bailey belting three and scoring three runs. Lampe, Orella, Cole Santander and Cole Shimmeck each had two, with Santander driving in four runs.