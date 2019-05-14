Petaluma, Casa clash in NCS first round

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
May 14, 2019, 2:29PM
Updated 16 hours ago

Casa Grande (13-11) and Petaluma (14-10) have survived a long baseball trek only to end up in a familiar spot — ohead-to-head on the same diamond.

The teams were to clash for a fourth time this season in the first round of the North Coast Section Division II championships. The contest, the last game of the season for the loser, was to be played Wednesday, weather cooperating, on the Casa Grande diamond. Results were not available at press time.

The two Petaluma teams tied with Sonoma Valley (16-7) for the first-ever Vine Valley League championships. In earlier meetings this season, Petaluma won on its home diamond, 5-3, and Casa Grande prevailed at home, 5-2. Casa also beat the Trojans, 7-0, on a no-hitter thrown by Mario Taormina in the Boras Classic tournament.

Casa Grande is the No. 8 seed in the tournament and Petaluma the No. 9 seed.

The winner will move on to play the winner of the game between No. 1 seed Redwood (17-9) and No. 16 seed Bethel (13-2) on Saturday.

Sonoma Valley is the No. 3 seed in Division 3, and plays at Arnold Field Tuesday night against Encinal (13-11).

North Central League II champion St. Vincent (20-4) opens at home in Division V play against University (10-11) on Tuesday.

In softball, Petaluma, the No. 6 seed, begins at home in Division 2 play against No. 11 seed Redwood on Tuesday.

St. Vincent’s girls (13-6), the North Central League II champion and No. 1 seed in Division V, draws a first-round bye, and will not play until Saturday when it hosts a quarterfinal game at 1 p.m. against the winner of a first-round game between California School for the Deaf (12-8), the No. 8 seed, and Urban (4-8-1), the No. 9 seed.

Down the road is a potential showdown in the semifinals between the Mustangs and nemesis Clear Lake (17-5).

