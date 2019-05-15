Petaluma, SV close out seasons with victories

A disappointing loss in the next-to-last regular season game of the season didn’t stop the Petaluma High softball team from finishing strongly and gaining momentum for the North Coast Section playoffs with a 3-2 win over Vintage in Napa.

The win finished Petaluma at 16-7 overall going into the NCS playoffs and 8-4 in Vine Valley Athletic League play, tied for second with American Canyon and Vintage behind league champion Napa (9-3).

Mandy O’Keefe pitched a gritty game against Vintage. She was touched for nine hits, but, backed by a solid defense, allowed only two runs, shutting the Crushers out for the first sixth innings.

Those initial innings were a tense pitching affair between O’Keefe and Vintage’s Raimy Gansby, with the T-Girls leading 1-0 after scoring in the fourth.

Two insurance runs counted for Petaluma in the seventh and were badly needed when Vintage rallied for two of its own in the last of the inning.

Petaluma had six hits in the game, two by Indya Smith and one each by Rachael Bles, Kaleigh Weiand, Emma Weiand and Logan Pomi.

Casa Grande had a much tougher finish to its season, losing its last three straight, including its final game at Napa, 8-2.

Casa Grande finished its season with a 9-13 overall record and a 3-9 mark in VVAL play.

St. Vincent, despite a disappointing league loss to Credo, 10-9, still shared the North Central League II title with Credo, both at 5-1, and received the No. 1 seed in the North Coast Section Division 5 playoffs. The Mustangs go into those playoffs with a 13-6 overall record.

St. Vincent finished the regular season on a high note, beating long-time nemesis Clear Lake, 5-4 in nine thrilling innings.

Freshman Sophia Skubic pitched the entire game for the Mustangs, allowing nine hits, but walking none and striking out 10.

Sully Henry had a big hitting game for the Mustangs with a home run counted among her three hits. She also walked twice. Abby Cavajal and Skubic each had two hits for St. Vincent.