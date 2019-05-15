JJ SAYS: In reluctant praise of the NCS

I don’t know if I’m getting more tolerant or, dare I say it, smarter, in my old age. I can’t believe I would ever write the following sentence.

I like and appreciate the North Coast Section.

For years I have raged against the California Interscholastic Federation and its Northern California subsection. I have complained about its eligibility decisions, its league configurations, its playoff pairings. I have blamed the NCS for everything from coach firings to global warming.

I still have several bones that will never be picked clean. A decision that cost Tomales grad Anthony Feliciano his chance to play college football. A decision that cost two St. Vincent football players a season of eligibility and the creation of the Vine Valley Athletic League, still stick in my gullet.

One other gripe before I quit burying the NCS and start praising it.

Something has to be done about matching same-league teams, especially rivalry teams, in the first round of the playoffs.

Pairing Petaluma and Casa Grande in the first-round of the baseball playoffs takes some of the luster out of the game. The rivals have already played one another three times. The players know more about one another than their parents do. NCS playoffs should be a special adventure, a time to play new opponents from different leagues and areas.

A NCS championship game between two rivals is exciting. A first round game is redundant. It also guarantees one team from a community, no matter their ability, just one playoff team.

And, the fix is so simple — just place teams from the same league, and especially rivalry teams, in opposite ends of the bracket.

One other complaint, as long as we’re on the playoff topic. With a rain storm almost as certain as taxes, heading our way on Wednesday, Petaluma and Casa Grande should have been allowed to play their game on Tuesday.

Both coaches had asked the NCS for permission and were denied. Rain or shine on Wednesday, good sense warranted taking a certain game on Tuesday over a maybe game on Wednesday. The result was as predictable as the weather.

Those pains off my chest I need to explains that, as I have mellowed, I have come to realize that high school sports as we know them couldn’t exist without organizations like the North Coast Section and parent California Interscholastic Federation.

Without the NCS, high school sports would be a chaotic hodge-podge of medieval city states, each with its own agenda and self governance . The NCS brings order and uniformity to high school athletics on the North Coast.

It also brings rules and modes of behavior that make for competitive equity. Simply put, it makes everyone play by te same rules.

It also allows players to have the experience of the post-season tournaments, and the experience of reaching for the goal of participating in those tournaments.

I, and others, can complain all we want about who makes the tournaments and how the brackets are filled, but the truth is that without the NCS and other CIF sections, there would be no tournaments and California high school athletics would be spinning in a black hole of chaos.

