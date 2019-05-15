T-Girls play their way to win NCS opening game

The Petaluma High School girls softball team had to rally from behind to defeat Redwood in the first round of the North Coast Section Division II playoffs Tuesday evening. It was easy because the T-Girls never got very far behind and didn’t stay that way long.

After allowing Redwood a run in the top of the first inning, Petaluma took charge, cruising to a 9-1 victory.

Petaluma, seeded No. 6 in the playoffs, advances to face No. 3 seed Alhambra in Alhambra on Friday.

Redwood from the Marin County Athletic League, strung together three singles following a hit batter to score in the first inning, but Petaluma pitcher Mandy O’Keefe recorded her only strikeout of the game to leave the bases loaded.

Redwood never scored again.

O’Keefe, backed by a superb Petaluma defense, shut the Giants down the rest of the way. Meanwhile, Petaluma answered with three runs in the bottom of the first and just kept adding on.

O’Keefe wasn’t overpowering, but she was effective keeping Giant batters off balance most of the game, and, most importantly, not walking a batter.

When the Giants hit the ball, T-Girl defenders caught it. Petaluma’s defense was immaculate, especially in the outfield where T-Girl outfielders ran down eight fly balls.

Reserve outfielder Kathryn Sobel got in on the fun in the seventh inning. Playing in right field in place of starter Indya Smith, who had several nice grabs of her own, Sobel made two running snares to help close out the game.

“We only made 16 errors in 27 games,” pointed out Petaluma coach Kurt Jastrow. “We can catch the ball.”

Offensively, the T-Girls scored three runs in its first try and just kept swinging.

“I liked the way we kept adding on,” Jastrow said. “We never gave them a chance to get back in the game. I would rather keep adding on than playing for a big inning.”

Petaluma built is offense on small ball, putting down key bunts and being aggressive on the bases.

Kaileigh Pate had the two loudest hits for the T-Girls. She delivered two of the first-inning runs in a long double with the baes loaded and keyed a two-run fifth-inning rally with a long triple down the left-field line.

In between the first and fifth, Petaluma’s small ball and base-running daring-do produced a run in the second when Kaileigh Weiand walked, stole second and sped home from there on sister Emma Weiand’s single. Another scored in the third on Mandy O’Keefe’s bunt single, a couple of wild pitches and Cameron Ayer’s sacrifice fly and two more came home in the sixth without a hit on a pair of walks, a key sacrifice bunt by Kaleigh Weiand, a wild pitch and Emma Weiand’s RBI ground out.

It all added up to a NCS win — Petaluma style. “We played fundamental softball,” Jastrow explained.