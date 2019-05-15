SV survives 12-inning NCS opening battle

AJ Fetter punched a run-scoring triple into the right-field ally to drive across the winning run in the bottom of the 12th inning as St. Vincent grabbed a thrilling 4-3 decision over University High of San Francisco on Tuesday in the first round of the North Coast Section Division V baseball playoffs.

Fetter took advantage of a high pitch in the strike zone by reliever Dom Brugioni and ripped it perfectly between the two retreating Devil outfielders and chased home base runner John Romano for the game winner. The clutch run came just in time as darkness threatened to end the contest with the outcome still in doubt.

Both teams rallied for two runs in the eleventh frame to force the final inning.

University scored two times against reliever Gio Antonini without benefit of a base hit. Three walks by the Mustang hurler, and a sacrifice fly gave the Devils a short-lived 3-1 advantage.

St. Vincent had no quit in them on this dark day however as the Mustangs battled back fueled by infield hits that set the table by Fetter and pitcher Trent Free.

The first run carried by Fetter scored on a ground ball to third base by freshman Dante Antonini.

With two outs and the game on the line Andrew Kohler stroked an RBI single past the Devil shortstop to make it 3-3.

University struck first in the top of the second frame against Mustang starter Nathan Irving. Two base hits and a sacrifice fly to center field got the run home.

Irving continued into the top of the fourth inning when he lost the first University batter to a base on balls. St. Vincent coach Stan Switala brought in Free from shortstop and he got out of trouble with the help of some questionable Devil base running.

A successful steal was quickly erased when the University base runner bounced up quickly and headed for third. The Mustang infield reacted quickly and recorded the first out of the inning on a well-executed run down.

A second Devil base runner was then quickly erased at third base on a great throw from catcher Nathan Bernikau to Fetter at the bag.

Free continued to throw very well in scoreless relief, but it had to be perfect tomatch Devil starter Mick Kelley.

Kelley, who came into the game with a Bay Counties League leading ERA of 1.02 came as advertised. The strong armed right hander went seven innings without giving up an earned run, but an error put him in trouble in the bottom of the seventh.

With Dante Antonini reaching second on a second University miscue designated hitter Gio Antonini took advantage of his first day allowed by doctors to swing the bat and he got into a Kelley fastball and drove it to the deepest part of the park on one bounce to the fence and the younger Antonini raced home with the tying run.

“I haven’t had much hitting this year, just a couple of days earlier in the cage, said the happy junior.

Until the blast by Antonini, the Mustangs had only one hit and 11 strikeouts. The first St, Vincent base hit was a ground ball single up the middle by first baseman Tyler Cunha.

Overall the Mustangs played very well in the field and it paid off again in the top of the 12th on a second rundown keyed by another sparkling throw by Berniklau.

“That is one of the most exciting games I have ever been associated with,” said an exhausted Switala after the clutch blow by Fetter. “Free was terrific today, but he has run out of pitches if we play on Friday. The kids never gave up.”

St. Vincent will travel to San Francisco on Friday to meet the Bay School if the weather permits. The Bay School tripped up Drew, 5-2, in other first-round action in Division V.