Rain wins Casa vs. Petaluma baseball game

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
May 15, 2019, 3:55PM
Updated 13 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Rain, rain go away, the Trojans and Gauchos want to play.

Today’s (Wednesday) scheduled first round North Coast Section Division 2 baseball game between Petaluma’s Trojans and Casa Grande’s Gauchos was canceled around noon.

If the weather permits, the game will be played Friday. Petaluma coach Jim Selvitella said the first preference is to play the game at Casa Grande as scheduled.

However, since the Casa Grande diamond does not drain well, the contest could well be switched to Petaluma. Game time remains 5 p.m.

“It’s a moving target,” Selvitella said.

Game time remains 5 p.m.

Petaluma and Casa Grande tied with Sonoma Valley for the Vine Valley Athletic League championship. They have already met three times this season, with Casa Grande winning two of the three.

The Petaluma coach said both he and Casa coach Chad Fillinger agreed with the NCS decision to postpone all playoff games.

“We understand the NCS made the decision for the kids, to be sure it is all equitable and fair for alll teams,” Selvitella said.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine