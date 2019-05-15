Rain wins Casa vs. Petaluma baseball game

Rain, rain go away, the Trojans and Gauchos want to play.

Today’s (Wednesday) scheduled first round North Coast Section Division 2 baseball game between Petaluma’s Trojans and Casa Grande’s Gauchos was canceled around noon.

If the weather permits, the game will be played Friday. Petaluma coach Jim Selvitella said the first preference is to play the game at Casa Grande as scheduled.

However, since the Casa Grande diamond does not drain well, the contest could well be switched to Petaluma. Game time remains 5 p.m.

“It’s a moving target,” Selvitella said.

Petaluma and Casa Grande tied with Sonoma Valley for the Vine Valley Athletic League championship. They have already met three times this season, with Casa Grande winning two of the three.

The Petaluma coach said both he and Casa coach Chad Fillinger agreed with the NCS decision to postpone all playoff games.

“We understand the NCS made the decision for the kids, to be sure it is all equitable and fair for alll teams,” Selvitella said.