Spenny delivers for fans

The honors and accolades just keep pouring in for Casa Grande High School graduate Spencer Torkelson.

The Arizona State Sun Devil infielder has been named one of 25 semifinalists for the annual Golden Spikes Award, presented to the top amateur player in baseball by USA Baseball in partnership with the Rod Dedeaux Foundation. It is his second consecutive season Torkelson has been a semifinalist for the honor.

Also for the second consecutive season, Torkelson will play for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team. He will join the 2019 edition of Team USA in three international friendly series this summer.