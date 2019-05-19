Casa slams Petaluma to advance in NCS

The anticipated North Coast Section Division II playoff showdown between Petaluma and Casa Grande was won in walk-off fashion by Casa Grande.

Nick Orella belted a shot into left field to drive home two runs with one out in the sixth inning, giving Casa’s Gauchos a 10-run lead and a 15-5 victory on a cold evening when they were the home team on the Petaluma diamond.

It was also a walk off in another sense as the Gauchos accepted 15 free passes from the home plate umpire in a game that, despite the score, did not lack for entertainment or excitement.

The victory moves the Gauchos into a quarterfinal game scheduled for Monday afternoon at 5 p.m. against top-seed Redwood in Larkspur.

Friday’s contest was originally to have been played Wednesday at Casa Grande, but was backed up to Friday because of the late spring rains, and switched from the still soggy Casa diamond to Petaluma, with Casa remaining the home team.

After the visting Trojans were put down in the first with the help of a double play executed by Casa shortstop Joe Lampe, the adventure began.

Petaluma starting pitcher Sam Brown had command problems from the beginning, with his high-velocity fast ball often ending at eye level or higher. He walked two players into scoring position in the first inning, moved them up on a wild pitch and watched both score on a solid single by Elijah Walz. He finished walking three and hitting one in the inning. He also fanned three to minimize the damage.

Thing really got weird in the Gauchos’ second turn at the plate. Casa Grande scored two more runs without a hit. Five walks strolled in both runs before Mark Wolbert came on to stop the merry-go-round.

Walked into a 4-0 hole, Petaluma exploded back into the game. Sam Brown launched a two-run bomb over the right-field fence in the third, and the Trojans added two more in the top of the fourth to tie the game on consecutive singles by Mario Zarco, Sam Jacobs and Joe Brown,

It didn’t stay tied for long. While walks were a key to Casa Grande’s two early rallies, it was the Gaucho bats that broke the game open in a six-run fourth inning with Taormina starting things with a single and Bailey, Santander and Nick Orella all chipping in. Two walks and a hit batter helped.

Petaluma had one loud yell left, with Garrett Lewis lifting a long fly over the left field fence to start the fifth inning.

But, by then, Casa Grande had its bats shouting loudly from top-to-bottom of its batting order.

Waltz led off the fifth with a big blast of his own to left as Casa Grande tacked on three more runs, and when Orella slugged a shot to right to drive in Bailey and Waltz, the Gauchos drove away the chill of the impending evening with a celebration.

Casa pitcher Mario Taormina allowed Trojan base runners in each of the five innings he pitched, but was generally effective. He gave up six hits, but only three of the Trojan runs were earned. He walked just one and struck out three.

Petaluma’s Will Krupp touched Casa reliever Chris Sanchez for a double in the sixth, but runner Joe Brown was cut down at third base, and the Trojans failed to score.

Petaluma used its entire mound staff in an effort to stem the flood of Gaucho offense, throwing nine pitchers at the Gauchos.

Nothing much worked, as Casa Grande added 10 hits to its 15 walks.

Bailey, Orella and Waltz led the hit parade with two hits each. Waltz and Bailey had particularly unique stat lines, with each coming to the plate five times, but both were officially 2-for-2, with Bailey scoring three runs and driving in one. Waltz had the home run to help him score three runs and knock in four.

The Trojans had seven hits by seven different batters and walked just twice.

Casa Grande coach Chad Fillinger credited momentum for the Gaucos’ post-season success.

“We’re on a roll,” he said. “We’re hot and we’re playing our best at the right time.”

Petaluma finished the season with a 14-11 record and 8-4 first Vine Valley Athletic League campaign, tying Casa Grande and Sonoma Valley for the league championship.

Casa Grande keeps playing with a 14-11 14-11 overall record and, like Petaluma ends at 8-4 in the VVAL.