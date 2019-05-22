Tomales wins first tennis pennant in 40 years

It wasn’t exactly a historic achievement for the Tomales High School tennis team, but it certainly took a long time for history to repeat itself.

The Tomales team won the first tennis pennant in 40 years when it played undefeated through the Cosstal Mountain Conference South Division season, winning eight straight matches (nine counting one non-league victory).

The accomplishment was even more amazing considering that of the 10 players on the team, eight players had never picked up a racket before going out for Tomales tennis.

However, as they begin the season hopeful, although perhaps not anticipating the level of their success, the Braves featured four seniors and a group of underclassmen that included two freshman first-year players.

The Tomales team was led by senior captains Alegra Grace and Andy Azevedo.

Grace was a four-year player, serving the last three as captain. She made all-league in her last two years.

Azevedo played tennis for the first time as a junior, but is an excellent all-around athlete who received all-league honorable mention in just his second year playing the game.

Grace and Azevedo, friends since pre-school, formed Tomales’ undefeated No. 1 doubles team. Santi Gomez went into the season with much more experience, having played on the Tomales team all four years in high school. He was a first team All-League pick and reached the semifinals in the Coastal Mountain Conference where players compete against opponents of the same sex.

Razi Wallof started playing last year with no tennis experience and ended making a contribution to Tomales season by playing on the No. 2 doubles team.

Isabel Sartori was not only Tomales’ No. 1 player, but also unbeaten Most Valuable Player in league. She capped off her fourth varsity season by winning the conference girls singles championship.

Another who started with no varsity experience was three-year varsity player Calvin Vigeant, who competed on the No. 2 doubles team.

Concho Padilla picked up a racquet for the first time this spring, and assistant coach Kris Grace says he is a hard worker who will contribute greatly to the Tomales team in the future.

Sophomore Max Wessner was a major factor the Brave success in his second year on the courts. He was undefeated through the league season and reached the quarterfinals in the conference tournament.

A pair of freshmen, Diana Padilla and Timmy Furlong, gained valuable experience in their first year. Grace said both work hard and will help in the future.

Coach Grace said one of the keys to the Tomales championship was that, not only were they hungry for the title, they were confident. “They all believed they could do it,” she said. Another factor, she noted, was that the team was united in achieving its goal. “They bonded as a team. The veterans helped the younger players and the younger players paid attention,” she said.

A highlight for Tomales came when it beat Sonoma Academy for the first time ever. “We had the better circumstances and the better lineup,” Grace noted.

The team is coached by Russ Sartori, with Grace now in her fourth year of assisting. Even though this is the last season for her daughter, Alegra, Grace says she will be back next season. “Coaching is the best,” she says.