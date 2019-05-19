St. Vincent girls slug CSD to get shot at Clear Lake

St. Vincent vaulted into the semifinal round of the North Coast Section softball playoffs in Division V with a decisive 13-1 win over visiting California School for the Deaf of Fremont on Friday.

The top-seeded St. Vincent team sent 11 players to the plate in the bottom of the first inning, and scored five runs to take a quick advantage. The Lady Mustangs continued to add on until the game was halted in the bottom of the fifth.

St. Vincent now moves on to face a strong Clear Lake team on Wednesday at St. Vincent. First pitch is at 5 p.m.

California School for the Deaf came into the contest after edging Urban of San

Francisco in a wild 16-15 game, but the visiting Eagles were no match for St.Vincent.

Back-to-back doubles by Sully Henry and Alyssa Smith keyed the opening salvo by host St. Vincent. Henry ripped a hard line drive over the bag at third and Smith followed with a shot to the fence in the center field ally.

Henry, the leading batter in the North Central League II League, improved her batting

average to .585 for the season.

Smith and pitcher Sophia Skubic both accounted for two RBI’s each in the lopsided victory. Smith and Henry scored three runs each before massive substitutions were made by coach Don Jensen in the bottom of the fourth frame.

Overall, the Mustangs accounted for nine hits in registering their third win in succession to raise their overall season record to 14-6.

Skubic (2.84 ERA) turned in a very efficient effort in the circle to pick up her 11th victory after only five innings of work. She faced a 17 batters on the afternoon, and gave up two hits while striking out seven. Skubic struck out the side against the Eagles in the final inning.

A double play started by second baseman Abby Carvajal got the Mustangs out of trouble in the top of the fourth inning.

The only run against the accurate throwing freshman came later in the fourth inning when Malia Zornoza of the Eagles lifted a fly ball over the head of a drawn in Abby Chamberlain in right field. The ball rolled to the fence and Zornoza was given credit for an inside-the-park home run. There were no Mustang errors on the play. “We caught two previous short flies in tight, but got burned on that one,” explained Jensen.

The only other base hit of the game for the Eagles came in the first frame when opposing pitcher Jade Dawson rolled a ground ball past Henry at short into left field.

Chamberlain also had a double and an RBI for the Mustangs, but was robbed in the bottom of the third inning on the defensive play of the afternoon. A long fly ball off the bat of Chamberlain was hauled down in center field by an acrobatic catch made by Tiffany Kutov after getting completely turned around.

The Eagles finished the season with a record of 13-9.

The upcoming contest between the Mustangs and Clear Lake matches two evenly matched clubs, although St. Vincent won the previous two games.

“It’s very difficult to beat a good team like Clear Lake three times,” noted Jensen. “Their

pitching is solid, and the first four hitters are trouble for us.”