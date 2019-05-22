On to state for Casa relay team

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
May 22, 2019, 8:43AM

The Casa Grande High School 4x400 relay team ran to the stars in the rain on the track at Diablo Valley College Saturday.

The Gaucho team — Matthew Mason, Logan Moon, Matthew Giroux and Jalydon Love — finished third to earn a trip to this weekend’s CIF state track and field championships at Buchanan High School in Clovis.

The Gaucho quartet ran 3:23.86 to finish behind Clayton Valley (3:21.67) and Amador Valley (3:21.67), but more importantly, ahead of fourth-place North Gate (3:24.98) for the state spot that went to the top three finishers in each event.

The journey will be the first to a state meet for a Casa Grande 4x400 team.

The Casa Grande relay quartet weren’t the only Gauchos to qualify for state. Casa’s Lillian McCoy, already this school year a participant in the state wrestling tournament, not only qualified, but won, the shot put with a personal best of 40 feet, 5 inches, the 11th best all time effort.

Petaluma’s Sydney Dennis missed qualifying by less than an inch, finishing fourth in the triple jump with an effort of 37 feet, 3 3/4 inches behind third-place Jayne Blackard of Carondelet who went 37 feet, 4 inches.

Dennis’ effort was a Redwood Empire record.

She was also 11th in the long jump with a best of 16 feet, 5 1/2 inche.

Casa Grande’s Mason ran fifth in the 200 in 22.81. Moon was eighth in the 800 in 1:59.75.

Redwood Empire athletes who have qualified for state include:

Bryson Trask, Middletown, first shot put, 57-feet, 4 1/4 inches; second discus, 172 feet, 10 inches

Brayden Glascock, Santa Rosa, third 300-meter hurdles, 39,26

Kalathan Laiwa-NcKay, Ukiah, third shot put, 52 feet, 11 1/2 inches

Zavier Rodrigues, Maria Carrillo, third, 110-meter high hurdles, 15.39; automatic mark high jump, 6 feet, 4 inches

Casa Grande 4x400 relays — Matthew Giroux, Logan Moon, Matthew Mason, Jalydon Love — third 3:23.86

Gabrielle Peterson, Healdsburg, first, 1600, 4:48.54

Lillian McCoy, Casa Grande, first, 40 feet, 5 inches

