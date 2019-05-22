On to state for Casa relay team

The Casa Grande High School 4x400 relay team ran to the stars in the rain on the track at Diablo Valley College Saturday.

The Gaucho team — Matthew Mason, Logan Moon, Matthew Giroux and Jalydon Love — finished third to earn a trip to this weekend’s CIF state track and field championships at Buchanan High School in Clovis.

The Gaucho quartet ran 3:23.86 to finish behind Clayton Valley (3:21.67) and Amador Valley (3:21.67), but more importantly, ahead of fourth-place North Gate (3:24.98) for the state spot that went to the top three finishers in each event.

The journey will be the first to a state meet for a Casa Grande 4x400 team.

The Casa Grande relay quartet weren’t the only Gauchos to qualify for state. Casa’s Lillian McCoy, already this school year a participant in the state wrestling tournament, not only qualified, but won, the shot put with a personal best of 40 feet, 5 inches, the 11th best all time effort.

Petaluma’s Sydney Dennis missed qualifying by less than an inch, finishing fourth in the triple jump with an effort of 37 feet, 3 3/4 inches behind third-place Jayne Blackard of Carondelet who went 37 feet, 4 inches.

Dennis’ effort was a Redwood Empire record.

She was also 11th in the long jump with a best of 16 feet, 5 1/2 inche.

Casa Grande’s Mason ran fifth in the 200 in 22.81. Moon was eighth in the 800 in 1:59.75.

Redwood Empire athletes who have qualified for state include:

Bryson Trask, Middletown, first shot put, 57-feet, 4 1/4 inches; second discus, 172 feet, 10 inches

Brayden Glascock, Santa Rosa, third 300-meter hurdles, 39,26

Kalathan Laiwa-NcKay, Ukiah, third shot put, 52 feet, 11 1/2 inches

Zavier Rodrigues, Maria Carrillo, third, 110-meter high hurdles, 15.39; automatic mark high jump, 6 feet, 4 inches

Casa Grande 4x400 relays — Matthew Giroux, Logan Moon, Matthew Mason, Jalydon Love — third 3:23.86

Gabrielle Peterson, Healdsburg, first, 1600, 4:48.54

Lillian McCoy, Casa Grande, first, 40 feet, 5 inches