Torkelson doesn’t disappoint

A large contingent from Petaluma attended the weekend baseball series in Berkeley between the Arizona State Sun Devils and California Bears. They were there for one reason — to see favorite son and Casa Grande High School graduate Spencer Torkelson play.

Their hero didn’t let the hometown fans down. Friday he led a 6-5 ASU win in extra innings. Torkelson was 4-for-6 in the game with a double, two RBIs and his 20th home run of the season. He capped his performance by driving in the winning run in the 11th inning.

Petalumans hoping to see Torkelson on Saturday were disappointed when the game was rained out.

The Bears beat the Sun Devils, 3-2 on Sunday, but Torkelson treated the Petaluma contingent with a monster home run that landed on the roof of a seven-story buildings behind the scoreboard.

The home run was his 21st of the season and 46th of his yet-to-be-completed two-year career. The blast moved him to No. 3 on the all-time ASU home run list.