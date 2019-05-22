Torkelson doesn’t disappoint

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
May 22, 2019, 9:31AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A large contingent from Petaluma attended the weekend baseball series in Berkeley between the Arizona State Sun Devils and California Bears. They were there for one reason — to see favorite son and Casa Grande High School graduate Spencer Torkelson play.

Their hero didn’t let the hometown fans down. Friday he led a 6-5 ASU win in extra innings. Torkelson was 4-for-6 in the game with a double, two RBIs and his 20th home run of the season. He capped his performance by driving in the winning run in the 11th inning.

Petalumans hoping to see Torkelson on Saturday were disappointed when the game was rained out.

The Bears beat the Sun Devils, 3-2 on Sunday, but Torkelson treated the Petaluma contingent with a monster home run that landed on the roof of a seven-story buildings behind the scoreboard.

The home run was his 21st of the season and 46th of his yet-to-be-completed two-year career. The blast moved him to No. 3 on the all-time ASU home run list.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine