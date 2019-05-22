Casa knocks off top seed in eight innings

After seven innings of artistic sparring, Casa Grande’s baseball Gauchos knocked No. 1 seed Redwood out of the North Coast Section Division II playoffs with a one-two-three combination punch Monday evening.

Noarh Bailey, Cole Santander and Elijah Waltz strung together consecutive singles and Nick Orella drilled a double in the top of the eighth inning to defeat the Giants, 2-0.

The win advanced the Gauchos to the semifinals where they will face Maria Carrillo on Friday on the Pumas’ home diamond in Santa Rosa. In the other semifinal game, Benicia and Alameda meet in Benicia.

Monday’s affair, played on Redwood’s picturesque diamond surrounded by Marin’s lush green, but home-dotted hills, was a crisply played affair featuring superb pitching from Casa’s Mario Taormina and Redwood’s Nick Welch.

For five innings, Welch was overpowering.

Casa’s Joe Lampe started the game with a single up the middle and proceeded to steal second and third. Meanwhile, Welch struck out the Casa Grande side. He breezed through five innings, allowing four scattered hits, walking none and striking out 11.

He did show signs of slipping in the fifth when back-to-back singles by Orella and Cole Shimeck and an error on a ground-ball hit by Lampe loaded the bases with two outs. A strikeout muted the threat.

He gave way to Lucas Roy one out into the sixth inning.

Meanwhile, Taormina who had pitched four strong innings to beat Petaluma in a first-round game on Friday, was again efficient and effective.

Throwing mostly fast balls early before relying more heavily on his curve as the game progressed, Taormina pithed until two outs in the seventh inning, he scattered four hits, walked just two and struck out five.

A well-executed strikeout-throwout double play from catcher Santander to shortstop Lampe bailed him out of potential trouble in the second.

When Taormina finally begin to show a touch of fatigue, giving up a double two outs into the seventh, Casa Grande coach tabbed Lampe to keep the Gaucho season alive.

An excellent all-around baseball player who is headed for UC Davis to play Division 1 ball next season, Lampe had thrown just five previous innings all season.

No problem.

He got out of the inning on a pop-up, and the game moved into overtime.

A strikeout into the top of the eighth, Noah Bailey singled into center field for his second hit of the game, the drive coming off Jesse Gassman, the third Redwood pitcher.

With Bailey streaking toward second on a steal attempt, Redwood shortstop Jackson Reed raced over to cover second. Santander promptly shot a grounder through the vacated hole and their were Gauchos at first and second.

With Reed still shaded toward second trying to keep the speedy Bailey close to the bag, Waltz hit through the same gap in the Redwood infield and Bailey fled home with the game’s first run.

A strikeout later, Orella belted a drive to the fence in right center. Santander scored, but a sliding Waltz was ruled out at the plate trying to follow.

Still, Lampe not only had the lead, but a little insurance to work with. He got into a bit of a jam in the last of the eighth with an infield single and a walk putting the first two Giants on base.

Again, no problem.

A strikeout and a hight pop that was handled by the infielder turned pitcher recorded two outs.

The end came on a very high foul pop that Santander stayed with and snatched near the backstop, sending the Giants to the equipment room to turn in their gear after an 18-10 season and the Gauchos to Maria Carrillo with a 15-11 mark.