Henris rolls on, faces challenge this week

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
May 21, 2019, 8:49PM

Henris Roofing from the Petaluma American Little League, continued to dominate the 50/70 league, but faces its most challenging test when it plays its final regular season game this week against the Mark West Giants. The 10-1 Giants are second to unbeaten Henris.

Results of the game were not available at press time.

Henris most recent conquest was a 10-0 five-inning win over the Rincon Valley A’s.

Henris scored two runs in the second inning on a long inside-the-park home run by Kalen Clemmens at Prince Park, which has no fence.

The game ended in the fifth when the Petalumans scored eight runs on hits by Jacob Untalan, Nicky Gonzalez-Dachev (double), Ethan Arellano (triple), Hayden Back (double), Felix Visgilio, Andrew Walker and Cody Armbright.

Starting pitcher Arellano allowed just two hits in four innings, walking three and striking out six. Untalan allowed no hits over his two innings.

