Strong pitching ends strong SV season

An excellent season for the St. Vincent High School baseball team came to an end in the second round of the North Coast Section Division 5 playoff when they were blanked by the Bay School Breakers, 4-0.

The loss brought to a close a 21-5 season for the Mustangs who, for the second straight season, won the North Central League II championship with a 13-1 record.

Normally a good-hitting team, St. Vincent was stopped completely by the Breakers’ Alex Regier who allowed on runs, no hits and no walks through six innings. He struck out five.

Peter Coholan gave up a single to Trent Free and a walk to Tyler Cunha , but no runs in his one inning.

St. Vincent sophomore Nathan Irving allowed The Bay School two runs in the third and two more in the fourth. Only two of the runs were earned. It wasn’t a lot, but it was enough. He gave up four hits and walked three.

Gio Antonini allowed no hits and walked two in 2 and 1/3 innings, striking out five.