JJ SAYS: Fifteen walks add up to chaos

Baseball rules on any level strictly prohibit players and coaches from arguing with the judge charged with determining ball and strikes. In reality, there is allowed a reasonable amount of chirping, carping and complaining, especially from the fans.

Petaluma fans had reason to do all of the above in last week’s North Coast Section playoff game won by Casa Grande, 15-5.

Let me acknowledge that the umpire has it all over me in positioning. The arbitrator is right behind the catcher, looking right down the chute at incoming pitches. I meanwhile, am comfortably seated in a lawn chair well to one side of the incoming pitches. To make matters worse for me, I’m staring through a wire mesh I hope in strong enough to protect my valuable (to me) noggin.

I freely admit I don’t know whether an individual pitch is a ball or a strike

For these reasons, I seldom question home plate umpire’s decisions. I don’t do so now.

What I question is the math.

According to the game calculation, 4x15=chaos, with 4 the number of pitches needed for a walk and 15 the number of times it was reached in the game played at Petaluma High School.

It is a formula that defies several scientific principles, including the law of common sense. Seven walks in the first two innings definitely stretch the limits of comprehension and when eight more, involving a multitude of generally accurate arms are added, the brain begins to whirl.

Make no mistake, Casa Grande would have won the game even without the multiple freebees, and could probably have won without any walk assistance at all. Only two of the walks, along with a hit batter came in the fourth inning when the Gauchos batted around and rallied for six runs to clinch the game.

Casa Grande is on a roll that could has already taken it to the NCS semifinals. The walks, although Petaluma fans might disagree, were pretty much irrelevant to the outcome of the game.

What they did do was drain the excitement and fun out of the game.

Despite the rain and the unfortunate pairing of Petaluma and Casa Grande in the first round, there was a great deal of excitement built around the game. By the end, all everyone wanted to do was get it over.

Casa Grande players were anxious to get on to Redwood and the next round and Petaluma players were anxious to forget about the 4x15 formula.

I won’t disagree with the umpire on any one pitch, but I have to wonder how a playoff game turns into a stroll around the block — 15 strolls to be accurate.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)