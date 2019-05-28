Henris finishes regular season unbeaten

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
May 28, 2019, 4:05PM

Henris Roofing from the Petaluma Ameriican Little League completed an undefeated regular season in the 50/70 league shutting out the Mark West Giants, 9-0.

Henris went 14-0 during the season, and now moves on to participate in the Tournament of Champions as the No. 1 seed. The Petaluma team will host the first game of the tournament on Tuesday at Prince Park, with follow-up games on Thursday and Saturday.

Results of the game were not available at press time.

Kalen Clemmens and Jacob Untalan shut out the Giants on just two hits, in one of the few Henris games that lasted the entire seven innings.

Clemmens allowed just one hit over the first five innings, walking two and striking out 11.

Jacob Untalan finished up, not allowing a hit over the last two innings. He struck out five.

Nicky Gonzalez-Dachev led Henris at the plaate with thhree hits, three runs scored and three RBIs.

Ethan Arellano and Cody Ambright each had two hits for Henris, with Ambright slugging a double.

