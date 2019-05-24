St. Vincent earns a spot in NCS championship game

St. Vincent scored early against visiting Clear Lake, but had to escape a seventh-inning rally to earn a 5-3 win and advance to the finals of th North Coast Section Division V softball playoffs. It is the third consecutive venture into the championship game for the perennial small-school contenders.

The Mustangs scored five runs in the fist three frames, and posted a base hit in each inning, but could not pull away from the determined Cardinals.

Clear Lake bounced back to score all its runs in its final at bat, and had the potential tying run at the plate when the final batter bounced a weak ground ball back to winning pitcher Sophia Skubic.

Skubic was masterful through the first six innings, allowing only one hit while striking out five. In four frames she retired three batters in a row.

The accurate-throwing freshman got great support on the defensive side of things with right fielder Alexandra Saisi turning in an outstanding game. Saisi made one leaping catch in the fourth inning, and came back to start a quick double play after a running grab in the next frame by doubling up a runner at first.

Eagle starting pitcher Shaelyn McIntyre was no mystery for the aggressive st. Vincent hitters who scored twice in the first inning and had base runners in every frame.

RBIs by Skubic and Alyssa Smith got the game started on a positive note for the host Mustangs.

A run-scoring triple off the bat of Abby Carvajal highlighted the second inning, and was followed by a ground ball fielder’s choice by Sara Sarlatte for a second run.

Smith came back to score her second run of the contest after singling up the middle of the diamond. Smith and Sarlatte finished with two hits each.

Smith, the junior Mustang first baseman, has quietly raised her season batting average to .368 with a late-season rush. Both her hits were right on the nose.

Skubic earned her 12th win of the year. She kept evverything around the strike zone, throwing a minimum of pitches and keeping the Eagle hitters off stride with a solid change-up.

Clear Lake (18-6) finally started making noise in the seventh frame. The Cardinals, seeking to avoid a third straight loss to St. Vincent this season, got a couple of runners on base ahead of Lilli Hill who blasted a clean triple into the outfield between right and center fields for the first two runs of the game for Clear Lake.

A two-out single made the game even tighter before Skubic got back on track.

The Mustangs (15-6) delighted a big home crowd on their campus diamond by pounding nine hits on the afternoon en route to the championship game. They had players in scoring positions in five of their six turns at bat.

Coach Don Jensen knew that Clear Lake would be a tough foe after the Mustangs defeated the Eagles 5-4 in Lakeport two weeks ago. “Beating a good team like that is always tough the third time around,” he said.

The Division V championship game will pit the Mustangs against Hoopa Valley of the Little Seven League in the northern region of the NCS on Saturday at noon. Hoopa Valley eliminated Credo, 4-2.