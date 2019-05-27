Maria Carrillo cools off, eliminates Casa

Maria Carrillo cooled off what had been a red-hot Casa Grande baseball team, ending Casa’s season with a 7-1 victory in the semifinals of the North Coast Section Division 2 playoffs.

Casa had been on a roll going into the game, winning its last five games in a row and eight of its last nine. The loss on the Maria Carrillo diamond not only stopped the streak but put a wrap on the Casa season with the Gauchos finishing with a 15-12 record and 8-4 league record, good for a share of the Vine Valley Athletic League with Petaluma and Sonoma Valley.

Casa Grande was not at peak form against the Pumas.

Casa Grande pitchers Chris Sanchez and Jake McCoy allowed Maria Carrillo batters just six hits, but helped the PPumas with 10 walks. Casa Grande had just five hits off Maria Carrillo pitchers Connor Champiot and Zeke Brockley and left eight runners disappointed on the basepaths.

The Gauchos did hit several long fly balls into the spacious Carrillo outfield that were corralled by the outer Puma defenders.

Still, the game was more evenly contested than the final score indicated.

The difference was a Casa calamitous third winning when the Pumas sent 11 batters to the plate. Four of them walked and another was hit by a pitch. Only three hit safely, but it was enough to add up to six runs, the ball game and an opportunity to keep playing.

Maria Carrillo picked up a run in its first inning, and celebrated away what might have big an early big frame. Puma lead-off hitter KC Kelly walked and Chris Latorre followed with a long double to right field, and happing celebrated near second base. “Near” is the key word, but while he rejoiced, he was tagged out.

A sacrifice fly scored, but two more walks that might have fueled something really big went for naught when a pop-up resulted in the third out.

Meanwhile, Casa Grande wasted opportunies early against Chapiot early and were handcuffed late. The Maria Carrillo junior allowed five hits and four walks, but had the Gauchos hitting in the air with little damage.

Casa Grande loaded the bases in the first inning on Joe Lampe’s single and a pair of walks, but left the potential unrealized. Two more were left frustrated on base in the second and two more in the third.

After the Pumas big explosion in their half of the third, the Gauchos had no real answers. Their only run came in the sixth when Elijah Waltz ripped a long double to right-center, moved up on Kyle Taylor’s single, his second hit of the game, and hustled home on a wild pitch.

Brochey put the Gauchos down in order in an anti-climaxtic seventh inning.

McCoy worked well in relief for Casa Grande. After stopping the third inning bleeding by getting the final out, he pitched three strong innings, allowing three hits and two walks.

“We didn’t play very well,” acknowledged Casa Grande coach Chad Fillinger, who remained proud of the way his team closed out the season.

“We are not defined by one game. The way we came back and played at the end of the season is a testament to the character of this team.

“We just never knew who was going to step up.”