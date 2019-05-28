Heartbreak in last inning for St. Vincent girls

Hoopa Valley scored the winning run in the top of the seventh inning without benefit of a hit, and held on for a 4-3 win over top-seeded St. Vincent to capture the North Coast Section Division V softball crown on Saturday.

It was not an upset. The top two rated small school teams in the NCS were very evenly matched.

The visiting Warriors didn’t appear intimidated by a five-hour drive from the Trinity River area in Northern California, championship game pressure or the continually swelling crowd at the St. Vincent campus diamond.

In a quickly played battle between two very well drilled teams, Hoopa took advantage of a rare defensive lapse by the Mustangs in the last frame to escape with the victory.

With the scored tied 3-3 after six innings in less than an hour of play, the opportunistic Warriors went to work after the first walk of the game by Mustang freshman pitcher Sophia Skubic.

A sacrifice bunt and a crucial misplay at first base resulted in a first and third situation with only one out. Hoopa lead-off batter Beyonce Bussell then lofted a fly ball to St. Vincent center fielder Olivia Badaglia who had no play on the go-ahead runner flying across home plate, and the damage was done. The run was unearned, but it wound up costing the Mustangs the title.

Hoopa scored first when hard-hitting young pitcher Savanna Ray Colegrove ripped a line drive double down the left field line to plate two runs. It was her second hit and only a running grab in center by Badaglia later in the sixth inning prevented a third Colegrove safety.

St. Vincent bounced back to score what turned out to be all of its runs in the bottom of the same inning.

A triple by Abby Carvajal was followed by a bobble in the field to make it 2-1.

Sully Henry then timed a pitch above the waist perfectly, and lofted it over the left field fence for a two-run big fly, and the host Mustangs grabbed a 3-2 advantage. It was the fifth home run this season for Henry in her final prep contest. She finished the year hitting .569.

Hoopa tied things up in the top of the sixth inning with a single and a fielder’s choice ground ball to first base. It set the stage for the Warrior heroics in the final frame.

The Warriors out hit the Mustangs, 5-3, and routinely put the ball in play against Skubic who struck out only two batters on the afternoon. In one sequence, Hoopa made five outs on five consecutive pitches.

The St. Vincent defense, sturdy all season, was led by third baseman Sara Sarlatte who turned in six assists, including a pressured off-balance catch and throw to first in the top of the sixth. Hoopa (16-8) was equally efficient in the field, turning in two double plays to get Colgrove out of trouble.

“They were on a mission this year,” noted pleased Warrior coach Glen Moore. “The girls didn’t get their heads down when they fell behind today. “ Hoopa captured the Little Seven League title with a league mark of 10-2.

The game marked the third consecutive visit to the championship game for the Mustangs (15-7) and coach Don Jensen. St. Vincent has been a decade long contender for top small school honors under the veteran Jensen. They continue to do something first rate almost every season on the softball diamond at the small school on Keokuk Street.

Fans might count on seeing both teams back in the playoff mix next season. The Mustangs and Warriors are loaded with underclass players and both pitchers were freshmen this season.