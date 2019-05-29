Little Leaguers play for city championship

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
May 29, 2019, 8:17AM
Updated 9 minutes ago

The Petaluma Major Division City championships begin Saturday.

With Little League team numbers down this season, there will be only two pools.

In Pool A are Golden State Lumber from the Petaluma American/Valley Little League, Pinky’s Pizza from the Petaluma National little League, Lucky 7 from the National, North Bay Landscape from the American/Valley, Century 21 from the American/Valley and McNear’s from the National.

In Pool B are Ohana Construction from the National, Petaluma Police from the American/Valley, Unique Insurance from the American/Valley, Steven J. Lafranchi & Associates from the National, Petaluma Market from the National, Maselli & Sons from the American/Valley and Whitman Insurance from the American/Valley.

Pool play begins with a full slate of games on all three Little League Fields — Lucchesi, Carter and Murphy on Saturday and Sunday.

The single-elimination championship round will be begin June 11 with championship and consolation games to be played June 15 at Murphy Field.

