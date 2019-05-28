No secondday atCIF meet

Casa Grande’s entrants in the California Interscholastic Federation’s state track and field championships performed well, but not quite good enough to advance to the finals.

Casa’s 4x400 relay teams of Matthew Mason, Logan Moon, Matthew Giroux and Jalydon Love came close to its best time, running 3:28.91, but against the high caliber competition it was good enough to place it 22nd out of 26 teams.

The Gauchos North Coast Section champion shot putter Lillian McCoy was off her best effort, putting 37 feet, 8 3/4 inches to finish 21st.