Good Casa and Petaluma diamond seasons rewarded

Casa Grande High School catcher Cole Santander was selected the Vine Valley Athletic League Offensive Player of the Year. Santander was one of the top players on the All-League first team as selected by the league coaches.

Other honors went to American Canyon’s Tyree Reed, picked the league Most Valuable Player in his sophomore season, and Vintage senior Eli Wood, chosen Pitcher of the Year.

Also named to the first team were Petaluma junior Sam Brown, senior Jack Gallagher and sophomore Mark Wolbert along with Casa Grande seniors Joe Lampe and Noah Bailey.

Santander, a strong defensive catcher, batted .333 for the Gauchos with 26 hits in 27 games, including nine doubles and a home run. He drove in a team high 218 runs.

Lampe, who is headed to UC Davis to play Division 1 baseball, concluded his high school career with as big bang. He hit .321 with 27 hits in 27 games, scored 24 runs and knocked in 21. He led the team in extra base hits with six doubles, five triples and three home runs. He was also possibly the best defensive shortstop in the league.

Bailey played both outfield and third base excelling at both position. He led the team with a .392 batting average built on 29 hits in 25 games. His hit total included a team high eight doubles. He also scored 24 runs and knocked in 10.

Brown provided Petaluma power both at the plate and on the pitching mound. Playing an excellent first base when he wasn’t pitching, he batted .316 with 24 hits in 25 games. He slugged five doubles and four mammoth home runs, scoring 22 runs and driving in 17.

He was, at times, dominating on the mound, striking out 39 batters in 27 innings. Opposing batters hit just .206 against him.

Gallagher continued the tradition of outstanding Petaluma High catchers. His strong arm discouraged opposing steal attempts, and he led the team with a .382 batting average, collecting 29 hits in 25 games. He also led the team with 20 RBIs and seven doubles and hit a home run.

Wolbert was both one of the team’s most efficient pitchers and one of its best hitters.

As a pitcher he was 3-1 with a 3.57 earned run average. He struck out 31 while walking only 12.

At the plate, he hit .305 with 25 hits in 25 games along with 12 RBIs and 16 runs scored.

Named to the second team were Casa Grande senior Elijah Waltz and juniors Nick Orella and Nick Taormina along with Petaluma senior Sam Jacobs and sophomores Julian Garrahan and Garett Lewis. Waltz was Mr. steady for the Gauchos, batting .317 with 20 hits in 24 games. He scored 12 runs and drove home 18 with seven doubles and a home run struck in a North Coast Section playoff win against Petaluma.

Orella solidified the Casa Grande infield when he established himself at second base as a double play partner for Lampe. He batted .292 with five doubles and a triple, scoring 10 runs and driving in 10.

Taormina batted his way into the Casa Grande lineup, hitting a steady .262 with 17 hits that included four doubles. He scored 14 runs.

Garrahan was the most successful of the Petaluma pitchers, going 5-1 with a 3.35 earned run average. He had 30 strikeouts and only 15 walks.

Jacobs was a reliable presence in the Trojan lineup. Playing second base, he had a knack for a key play or a key hit. He batted a sound .274 with 20 hits that included four doubles. His ability to hit in the clutch resulted in 10 RBIs.

Lewis was hampered by a dislocated shoulder that bothered him most of the season. He still batted .297, with four doubles and a pair of home runs. He scored 17 runs and drove home 10.

—

ALL VVAL BASEBALL

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: Tyree Reed, sophomore, American Canyon

PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Eli Wood, senior, Vintage

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Cole Santander, Casa Grande

FIRST TEAM: Jordan Fisher, sophomore, American Canyon; Trent Maher, junior, American Canyon; Luigi Albano-Dito, senior, Justin-Siena; Sam Brown, junior, Petaluma; Jack Gallagher, senior, Petaluma; Mark Wolbert, sophomore, Petaluma; Davide Migotto, sophomore, Vintage; Max Handron, senior, Sonoma Valley; Hogan Brendan, senior, Sonoma Valley; Joe Costanzo, junior, Sonoma Valley; Joe Lampe, senior, Casa Grande; Noah Bailey, senior, Casa Grande

SECOND TEAM: Riley Carlos, sophomore, American Canyon; Julian Garrahan, sophomore, Petaluma; Sam Jacobs, senior, Petaluma; Garett Lewis, sophomore, Petaluma; Anthony Tommasi, junior, Sonoma Valley; Austin Arrington , senior, Sonoma Valley; Riley Phelan, junior Sonoma Valley; Ethan Hemmerlin, junior Vintage; Elijah Waltz, senior, Casa Grande; Nick Orella, junior, Casa Grande; Nick Taormina, junior, Casa Grande.