JJ SAYS: A great spring for area teams

Despite the rain that had the first half of the spring sports season looking like a jig-saw puzzle, it was a fun, frustrating and ultimately successful end to the sports year for local high school teams.

St. Vincent diamond teams again were among the most dominant in their North Coast Section division, while Petaluma schools showed they could not only play with, but in many sports dominate, the Napa schools.

Baseball was an up-and-down proposition for local teams with St. Vincent enjoying another North Central League II championship season for coach Stan Switala.

Petaluma’s ultra-young Trojans shared with Casa Grande and Sonoma Valley the championship of the Vine Valley Athletic League.

Casa Grande, by the season’s end, was one of the best teams in the NCS. Not only did the Gauchos charge to win a share of the VVAL title, but they reached the NCS semifinals.

Girls softball teams enjoyed the same strong seasons.

Petaluma finished second in the VVAL and won its first NCS game.

St. Vincent dominated the NCL II and came within an inning of winning the NCS Division V championship as well.

Local sports excellence extended well off the diamond.

Casa Grande’s track teams swept the VVAL with both its boys and girls teams, was dominant in the Redwood Empire meet and sent its boys 4x400 relay team and shot putter Lillian McCoy to the state meet.

Petaluma’s Sydney Dennis had one of the greatest seasons ever for a Trojan girl, setting a Redwood Empire record in the triple jump and also excelling in the long jump and both the 100 and 300 hurdles.

Then there was lacrosse where the sport continued to be centered in Petaluma.

Casa Grande’s boys were absolutely dominant, going undefeated to the VVAL championship and not losing a game until the NCS semifinals when they were beaten by a goal.

Casa Grande’s girls lacrosse fought their way undefeated through the league to a VVAL championship and then won a thrilling NCS match before their season came to an end in the quarterfinals.

There is more.

The St. Vincent golf team dominated the Coastal Mountain Conference and the Casa Grande team was the first golf team to win a VVAL title

The Petaluma High badminton team won the first VVAL pennant in its sport with Casa Grande second.

It all added up to a big spring for Petaluma teams despite the rain.

Of course, the season for all these teams ended with a loss. Only one team in each sport finishes with a win, and those are teams that claim North Coast Section championships.

Even that isn’t enough for some teams who move on to join the very elite in a quest for a state championship.

When that last game comes, it hurts. From my perspective as a non-combatant I rank as season as good if a team reaches the NCS playoffs, as great if it wins a league championship, as exceptional if it wins a NCS playoff game and as historic if it wins a NCS title.

Using that criteria, we had a lot of good, great and exceptional teams this spring. Is next year the year for a historic team?

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)