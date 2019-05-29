Racing resumes with King of the West Series

After a rain out and a week off for Memorial Day Weekend, racing returns to the 3/8 mile adobe oval at Petaluma Speedway Saturday night. It marks the first of two scheduled appearances for the popular NARC/King Of The West Fujitsu Winged 410 Sprint Car Series. The McLea’s Tire Service IMCA Modifieds, Jake’s Performance Hobbies Mini Stocks and General Hydroponics Redwood Dwarf Cars will run in support.

This marks the 60th year for the Northern Auto Racing Club and the 35th consecutive season for the King Of The West Winged 410 Sprint Car Series. This is the only effort remaining in Northern California in which drivers can compete in a Winged 410 Sprint Car. it gives the fans a dose of the fastest vehicles that you’re going to find on a dirt track anywhere on the West Coast.

The series is in the midst of a run that will take it to seven different venues before it finally make a return visit to one of the first seven. This is also the third race of the season. The highly competitive series has two different winners so far as Dominic Scelzi outran Shane Golobic and Chase Johnson to win the season opener at Kern County Raceway and Justin Sanders picked up the win in Chico ahead of Golobic and two-time champion Tim Kaeding. Last season, the series made a pair of visits to Petaluma with four-time champion Kyle Hirst and Golobic getting the wins.

It’s still very early in the season, and it’s a close scramble at the top of the point list with several drivers in contention. DJ Netto might be a bit of a surprise at the top of the list. He leads Golobic by just one point and Ryan Bernal by eight. Third-generation star Bud Kaeding is nine points back, while 2017 Petaluma champion Geoff Ensign and Johnson are tied, 12 points out of the lead. A field of 18 to 25 of the fast race cars is anticipated for Saturday’s show.

It’s very difficult for the competition to break into the championship column when you have two heavy hitters like Michael Paul Jr and Oreste Gonella in the field. Last season, Gonella didn’t even win a Main Event, but he used consistency to overtake Jeffrey Faulkner in the championship battle. Gonella is out to break his winless streak this year, and he looked good in the season-opener until misfortune struck.

The season opener gave the fans a thrilling conclusion when Super Stock champion Mitch Machado made a late move around Anthony Slaney to score what would be his first career win in this class. Machado will be out to make it two-in-a-row, but the competition won’t be easy to beat. In addition to Gonella and Paul, Slaney will likely be back and hungry for victory. Other drivers to watch for in the battle include Tim Yeager, Justin Yeager, David Spriggs and Terry Kaiser.

With such a strong start in his midseason debut last year, there was speculation that Jeremy Tjensvold would be a championship contender in this year’s Mini Stock point battle. He has shown the speculation to be right on the money with back-to-back feature victories to start his season. No driver has managed to repeat as champion in over a decade in this class. Reigning champion Tom Brown is hoping to change that and currently finds himself trailing Tjensvold by just six points. The consistent Roy Dearing is also in the hunt as he trails by eight points. All three drivers are the only ones with a pair of Top 5 finishes so far this year.

The Mini Stock division has graduated some good drivers up into the other divisions, and there are some newer drivers making things interesting this year. Among the drivers going for a shot of glory this week are Sophie Shelley, Connor Manzoni, Jason Grover and Roberta Broze. Darian Balestrini made a surprise visit at the last race, and last season’s third-ranked competitor, Danny Manzoni, is hoping to jump start his season after a sluggish start.

The Redwood Dwarf Car competitors had to be a little bit disappointed when their show was claimed by rain two weeks ago. This wasn’t an ordinary event as it was to pit the local contingent against the South Bay Dwarf Car competitors in a shootout race. It’s a regular show this week, and a check of the records finds past champion Chad Matthias and Shawn Jones winning the first two races. The competition level is high in this group, and you know that at least half of the field has a legitimate shot at winning on any given week. Some of the racers to watch for this week include reigning champion Scooter Gomes, Marcus Hardina, Kevin Miraglio, Mark Hanson, Carroll Mendenhall, Brandon Gentry and Adam Freitas.