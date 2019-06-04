JJ SAYS: Where does racism come from?

I say it every year and I mean it every year — I have it much better than the players and the players’ parents. I get to come back next season.

For the seniors, no matter the sport, the season is over. They move on, some to play again, many to stash competitive sports in the Bank of Memories.

It is much the same with their parents, who also must leave behind the comradery they have forged with other families over the years of travel, sacrifice, excitement and disappointments.

Not me. I will be back next season for more football and on the sidelines when the baseball season ends.

During this sports season I have, like I have for about three decades, had an opportunity to not only watch, but get to know some amazing athletes and some amazing young people.

I understand that I generally see young people at their best, doing something they love, but I am also realist enough to know that the players I follow, admire and respect are also teenagers or younger.

They make mistakes and make bad choices. Of course, mistakes and bad choices are not the sole possession of teens, I’m well past my second round of teen years and still make mistakes and bad choices.

Mistaks and bad choices are not what is scary about the alleged white power symbols flashed by students published in the Kenilworth Junior High School Yearbook.

I can see how the photos got printed. I didn’t know what the hand signs meant, and I know obscene gestures in several different languages.

The yearbooks were quickly and rightly recalled. The kids may well have just been goofing off, trying to pull one over on the administration.

The scary thing is not that the kids did something dumb and crude. The scary thing is that we still live in a society where they would think about white supremacy and other forms of racism.

Compared to most parts of the country, Petaluma is about as diverse as vanilla ice cream, but there are students from different ethnic backgrounds in our schools and on our sports teams.

From what I have observed, most minorities are readily accepted by their teammates.

Yet, there are incidents. There were undeniably undercurrents of racism in the now infamous 2011 Egg Bowl that led to the suspension of the annual rivalry game.

Several years ago, members of the Petaluma High School rooting section, during a game against Elsie Allen, shouted racial-tinged remarks at the Hispanic star player of the Lobo team.

Incidents like these and the Kenilworth Year Book photos don’t happen in a vacuum nor are they the result of misdirected youthful attempts at humor.

They are certainly born in ignorance, but from where does that stem?

When youngsters do something wrong, there should be repercussions and punishments, but more importantly, the perpetrators need to understand why they were wrong.

In kindergarten, kids aren’t Caucasian, Hispanic or African-American. They are kids.

What happens between kindergarten and junior high school? Maybe the answer comes from the culture we create or allow to be created.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson.com