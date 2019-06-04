Young Trojans find success while learning

JOHN JACKSON
ARGUS-COURIER SPORTS EDITOR
June 4, 2019, 3:33PM
June 4, 2019

To say Petaluma High School’s baseball Trojans were young this year is an extreme understatement. In their final game, a North Coast Section playoff contest against Casa Grande, the Trojans started five sophomores and a freshman, and their pitcher was a junior.

“We never used being young as an excuse,” said Petaluma coach Jim Selvitella.

Actually, no excuses were needed for a Trojan team that went 14-11, shared the Vine Valley Athletic League championship with Casa Grande and Sonoma Valley and reached the North Coast Section playoffs.

Although there were a few slips along the way, Selvitella points to three what he called “signature” wins, a 10-3 victory over Serra, a 7-5 triumph over Vacaville and a 9-7 success against Bella Vista.

“Those three wins were important because they showed our young players that they could compete with anyone,” Selvitella said.

Although Petaluma joined Casa Grande and Sonoma Valley at the top of the VVAL mountain, the league proved to be extremely competitive.

Selvitella added to the Petaluma challenge by putting together a difficult non-league slate that included some of the best teams available, including a second straight appearance in the prestigious Boras Classic.

“There were no easy games,” noted Selvitella. “Every team we played was well coached and ready to compete. We had to treat every game like a playoff game.”

Along the way to the playoffs, there were some very pleasant surprises, especially on the mound.

“Garrahan (Julian), Wolbert (Mark) and Zarco (Mario) really stepped up,” said Selvitella. Garrahan led the team in wins and was 5-1 for the season. Wolbert was 3-1 and Zarco had a 2.10 earned run average.

Team workhorses Sam Brown and Gavin Ochoa pitched the big games, with Brown leading the team with 39 strikeouts in 27 innings, while Ochoa had a solid 3.45 earned run average.

Petaluma lost only two start players to graduation, but one was the heart of the team. Catcher Jack Gallagher was captain and a leader both on the diamond and in the batter’s box.

Blessed with a strong arm, he made base stealing difficult to impossible against the Trojans. He also batted cleanup, leading the team with a .382 batting average, 20 RBIs, 29 hits and seven doubles and hit a home run.

“Not only is he talented, but he always gave a great effort,” said Selvitella. “He is a quality baseball player and a quality young man.”

The other senior starter, second baseman Sam Jacobs, was a consistent player all season with a happy habit of making big plays in the field and coming up with key hits. His 20 hits produced 10 RBIs.

Another player who always gave a quality effort, despite playing with an injury, was sophomore Garrett Lewis. Lewis dislocated his shoulder early in the season. After having it popped back into place while still on the diamond, he approached Selvitella in the dugout and told the coach, “I can bat.”

It wasn’t long before he was indeed back in the lineup, although playing in pain. He still batted .297 with four doubles and two home runs.

“What he did was extraordinary, coming back from an injury like that,” Selvitella said. “He is a throwback. He is one of the toughest kids I’ve ever met.”

On a team of hitters, Nico Bertolucci stood out because of his glove. He hit a respectable .289, but more importantly solidified the Petaluma infield when he took over as the regular shortstop.

For each of the last three seasons, Selvitella has not only carried, but played a freshman on the Trojan varsity. Two years ago it was Sam Brown. Last season it was Lewis. This year it was Brown’s brother, Joe. Learning as the season progressed, he played both infield and outfield, contributing several timely hits.

Wolbert and Zarco added clutch hits to the Petaluma season, with Wolbert batting .305 with 25 hits in 25 games, while Zarco, playing primarily at third base, hit .266.

Zack Clark was an important player off the bench for Petaluma. He got into 23 games in various roles, and batted .333 with five hits in 16 at bats.

The Petaluma outfield was pretty much a bus terminal with a multitude of players shuffling in and out.

“It was a challenge to figure out who was going to have a good day from game-to-game,” acknowledged the coach.

Selvitella said much of the Trojan success was the result of the guidance provided by assistant coaches Marc Nadale, Jeff Inglin, Greg Pease, Paul Braa and R.J. Busse.

“They don’t get nearly the credit they deserve,” he said. “They do so much to help the players and bring so much enthusiasm and energy to the program.”

Selvitella also thanked outgoing Petaluma High principal David Stirrat. “He has been very supportive,” the coach said. “His support has meant a lot to our program.”

Jake Alameda, a 5-year-old Little Leaguer, when asked about his season, said: “We had a good year, but we lost in the playoffs. Now we have to wait another year.”

He could have been talking directly about his grandfather’s Petaluma Trojan team.

