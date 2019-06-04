Young Trojans find success while learning

To say Petaluma High School’s baseball Trojans were young this year is an extreme understatement. In their final game, a North Coast Section playoff contest against Casa Grande, the Trojans started five sophomores and a freshman, and their pitcher was a junior.

“We never used being young as an excuse,” said Petaluma coach Jim Selvitella.

Actually, no excuses were needed for a Trojan team that went 14-11, shared the Vine Valley Athletic League championship with Casa Grande and Sonoma Valley and reached the North Coast Section playoffs.

Although there were a few slips along the way, Selvitella points to three what he called “signature” wins, a 10-3 victory over Serra, a 7-5 triumph over Vacaville and a 9-7 success against Bella Vista.

“Those three wins were important because they showed our young players that they could compete with anyone,” Selvitella said.

Although Petaluma joined Casa Grande and Sonoma Valley at the top of the VVAL mountain, the league proved to be extremely competitive.

Selvitella added to the Petaluma challenge by putting together a difficult non-league slate that included some of the best teams available, including a second straight appearance in the prestigious Boras Classic.

“There were no easy games,” noted Selvitella. “Every team we played was well coached and ready to compete. We had to treat every game like a playoff game.”

Along the way to the playoffs, there were some very pleasant surprises, especially on the mound.

“Garrahan (Julian), Wolbert (Mark) and Zarco (Mario) really stepped up,” said Selvitella. Garrahan led the team in wins and was 5-1 for the season. Wolbert was 3-1 and Zarco had a 2.10 earned run average.

Team workhorses Sam Brown and Gavin Ochoa pitched the big games, with Brown leading the team with 39 strikeouts in 27 innings, while Ochoa had a solid 3.45 earned run average.

Petaluma lost only two start players to graduation, but one was the heart of the team. Catcher Jack Gallagher was captain and a leader both on the diamond and in the batter’s box.

Blessed with a strong arm, he made base stealing difficult to impossible against the Trojans. He also batted cleanup, leading the team with a .382 batting average, 20 RBIs, 29 hits and seven doubles and hit a home run.

“Not only is he talented, but he always gave a great effort,” said Selvitella. “He is a quality baseball player and a quality young man.”

The other senior starter, second baseman Sam Jacobs, was a consistent player all season with a happy habit of making big plays in the field and coming up with key hits. His 20 hits produced 10 RBIs.

Another player who always gave a quality effort, despite playing with an injury, was sophomore Garrett Lewis. Lewis dislocated his shoulder early in the season. After having it popped back into place while still on the diamond, he approached Selvitella in the dugout and told the coach, “I can bat.”

It wasn’t long before he was indeed back in the lineup, although playing in pain. He still batted .297 with four doubles and two home runs.

“What he did was extraordinary, coming back from an injury like that,” Selvitella said. “He is a throwback. He is one of the toughest kids I’ve ever met.”