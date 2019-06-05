Amazing finish carries Casa to semifinals

On April 27, the Casa Grande High School baseball team had an 8-10 record and was 3-4 in league. On May 24 the Gauchos were 15-11, had a share of the Vine Valley Athletic League championship and were playing Maria Carrillo in the North Coast Section Division 2 semifinals.

The Gauchos lost that game, but the final defeat did little to detract from their amazing season-ending run that included eight wins in their final 10 games, with victories over Petaluma and top-seeded Redwood in the playoffs.

“We just couldn’t put things together early,” Casa Grande coach Chad Fillinger said. “During that closing stretch we started playing playoff baseball. We had to or we wouldn’t even have gotten into the playoffs.”

Confidence was a key, but there were also tangible on-the-diamond reasons for the Casa Grande turnaround.

None were more important than junior Mario Taormina who came back from an early season injury and pitched a no-hitter against Petaluma in the Boras Tournament. He went on to win five games without a loss down the stretch with a 1.28 earned run average.

“Getting Mario back was key,” said Fillinger.

Chris Sanchez, the only returning mound veteran, won some big games early to keep Casa Grande positioned for its late run. “Chris had some difficult tasks and gave us some big wins,” the coach noted.

But there were others who contributed in big games and key moments. Jake McCoy came up from the JVs to compile a 2.58 earned run average and three key wins. Koby Krnaich provided a big win and Pat Sharp and Max Smedshammer had their moments.

And then there was the team’s heartbeat, Joe Lampe, who threw just five innings and had a win and a save, with the save coming in the Gauchos’ thrilling 2-0 NCS win over top seeded Redwood.

As important as were Lampe’s contributions on the mound, they were a sidelight to his stature as possibly the best shortstop in a league of outstanding shortstops.

“Joe did it all for us,” said Fillinger. “He is a tremendous athlete and one of the most competitive athletes I’ve ever been around. He is motivated by a tremendous desire to be good.”

In addition to his superb defense, Lampe batted .321 with 27 hits in 27 games, 24 runs scored and a team high 21 RBIs. He hit six doubles, five triples and three home runs, all team bests. He also walked 15 times, a testimony to opposing team’s reluctance to pitch to him.

Lampe could be penciled in at shortstop every day, but even he moved around the batting order, starting in the three hole and moving up to the lead-off sport to get more at bats as the season progressed.

The rest of the lineup was a constant jig-saw puzzle. Casa Grande used 22 different lineups in 27 games.

Two of its most productive players and two that led the late charge weren’t even starters early in the season.

Noah Bailey had to prove himself and he did so in a huge way, leading the team with a .392 batting average and in hits with 29. He tied Lampe with 24 runs scored. His emergence as a clutch hitter allowed Fillinger to move Lampe to the lead-off spot as he slotted Bailey into the No. 3 spot in the batting order.