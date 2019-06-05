Another St. Vincent title and best may be ahead

Stan Switala has coached the St. Vincent High School baseball team for the last two seasons. During his tenure the Mustangs have won two North Central League II championships and enjoyed back-to-back 20-plus-win seasons.

The scary thing for next season’s opponents is that the 2020 team might be even better than the previous two.

Not only that, but Switala will have even more time to devote to coaching as he steps away from his job as Dean of Students and athletic director at St. Vincent to return to his work in corporate security.

The career choice will not only mean more income, but also allow him more time to devote to his baseball endeavors, which include not only coaching the Mustangs, but also coaching in Little League and running a summer collegiate team that will play out of Albert’s Field in San Rafael.

Once his spring and summer chores are complete, he will devote more time to coaching a St. Vincent team that was 21-5 overall this season and 13-1 on its way to a second straight NCL II championship.

And the Mustang success came with one of their best players, Gio Antonini, missing most of the season recovering from a football injury. Antonini had just 12 at bats and pitched only 24 innings.

In his absence, several players stepped up big time. One was Antonini’s freshman brother, Dante, who played every game, batted .392 with 29 hits and 28 RBIs in 26 games. He hit five doubles and four triples. He not only made the NCL II All-League team but was named the North Coast Section Freshman of the Year by Prep to Prep.

Another super surprise was junior Tyler Cunha, who missed the previous season with football injuries but returned to baseball to lead a team of hitters with a .455 batting average. He was also an all-league selection.

While the majority of the St. Vincent team will return next year, two who will definitely be missed are seniors Trent Free and AJ Fetter.

Free may have been the best all-around player in the league.

The plan was to use him primarily as a relief pitcher to close out games for the younger Mustang pitchers, and to start him, when necessary, in big games. As it turned out, the emergence of the younger pitchers allowed Switala to use him more at shortstop, where he anchored not only the infield, but the entire St. Vincent defense.

Free was also one of the Mustangs’ best hitters, batting .435 with a team-leading 37 hits in 25 games. He also led the team in runs scored with 37, RBIs with 32, doubles with 11, triples with four and home runs with three.

He wasn’t exactly forgotten as a pitcher. He was 5-0 with four saves and a 2.06 earned run average. He struck out 54 batters in 27 innings.

His efforts did not go unrecognized. He was named the league Most Valuable Player.

St. Vincent’s ability to use Free more at shortstop was made possible by the emergence of sophomore Nathan Irving as a quality varsity pitcher. Irving was 6-2 on the year with a 1.54 earned run average.

“He did a tremendous job,” said Switala. “He threw strikes.”

Joe Satori was a workhorse on the mound. He pitched 31 innings, going 5-2 with a 2.03 earned run average.