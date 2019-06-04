Torkelson ends his year hitting

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
June 4, 2019, 2:13PM
Updated 42 minutes ago

Spencer Torkelson showed absolutely no signs of a sophomore slump in his second season at Arizona State University.

The ASU season ended Sunday with a 13-12 loss to Southern Mississippi in the NCAA Regionals in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The Sun Devils couldn’t hold on to a four-run lead in the ninth inning and finished their season.

During the Sun Devils’ three regional tournament games, Torkelson was 6-for-15 with a walk, scored seven runs, knocked in six and hit two doubles and two home runs.

In his two seasons at ASU he has hit 48 home runs.

