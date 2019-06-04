Andrew Vaughn No. 3 MLB pick

Santa Rosa native Andrew Vaughn made Sonoma County history by being selected by the Chicago White Sox as the No. 3 overall selection in the first round of the MLB Draft on Monday.

Vaughn is the highest selection in the draft ever to come from Sonoma County, and in fact the first player from the county to be drafted in the first round. As the No. 3 overall selection, Vaughn is eligible for a signing bonus of $7,221,200 if or when he agrees to join the White Sox.

Vaughn, a 2016 Maria Carrillo High School graduate and UC Berkeley junior, is the “best all-around hitter” in the draft, according to the MLB Network, which predicted Vaughn as the No. 3 prospect.

Vaughn was named the 2018 Golden Spikes winner as a college sophomore and the Press Democrat’s All-Empire Player of the Year as a high schooler in 2016.

Vaughn, whose Cal Bears were eliminated from the NCAA tournament over the weekend, batted .381 with an on-base plus slugging percentage of 1.260 while hitting 14 homers with 50 RBIs in his junior year for Cal.

Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman was selected by the Baltimore Orioles as the No. 1 overall pick, followed by Texas prep shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. at No. 2 by the Kansas City Royals.